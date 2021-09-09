Architect from Rio changes groom on the eve of the wedding and surprises guests: ‘It was 10 times better’ | Rio de Janeiro

The Architect and Decorator’s Wedding Eder Meneghine , 60 years old, at the restaurant Solar das Palmeiras Rio, on Ilha da Gigóia, West Zone of the city, this Tuesday (7), was marked by surprises. The guests were even told that the night would be unforgettable. What no one imagined is that the big news would be the change of the groom.

The invitation sent to 120 people included the name of the miner Dyl Reis, 23, Meneghine’s partner for the past few months. However, who went up on the “altar” to say the “yes” that the architect had been waiting for was her old boyfriend, the chef Hugo Oliveira, 44 years old.

“Nobody there will ever forget that night, I’m sure. But it won’t be because of the beauty of the place or the quality of the food and drink. It’s because of the surprise, the experience they had at that moment,” commented Eder Meneghine, in an interview to G1.

For more than two months, Eder, who also owns restaurants and venues, has organized the party of his dreams. he spent more than BRL 250 thousand with decoration, structure and services. Among the guests, well-known figures from the high society carioca, like the socialite Vera Loyola, the filmmaker Neville D’Almeida, a drag Isabelita dos Skates and the baroness Beth Suzano.

“I made a point of hiring the best cake, putting on the best decoration, making the best salmon, the best paella, the best shrimp, having 20 waiters serving the best whiskeys and champagnes, two DJs, all of the best quality. I could and I set up the most dazzling party possible. I was happy with life,” said Eder Meneghine.

Less than 24 hours before the guests arrived at the event, however, Eder and Dyl had a disagreement that led to their sudden separation. According to the architect, some problems prevented the relationship from continuing.

“I knew him relatively little. We liked each other, and I took him to live with me in my house. Over time, I had this desire to make this wedding party, as I have done for many people, many artists. And I said to him: ‘Let’s get married?’. But he’s 23 years old and I’m 60. I intended to be happy. And I thought it would be,” he revealed.

The day before the wedding, Eder realized that he was involved in a series of personal problems arising from this relationship. and made the decision to break the commitment.

However, the businessman was not discouraged and kept the party and the ceremony. It was then necessary to find another fiance…

2 of 3 Chef Hugo Oliveira at his wedding party — Photo: Personal archive Chef Hugo Oliveira at his wedding party — Photo: Personal archive

…that’s when he looked for an old boyfriend, chef Hugo Oliveira, with whom he always kept in touch as a friend.

“I lived for almost 20 years with my great companion, a fabulous chef. The person responsible even for forwarding what I managed to build with my restaurants. I thought about giving this man, who was always right with me, the opportunity that I would give it to someone who has never done anything for me,” said the manager.

The invitation happened on the spot. “You’re the guy in my life. Will you marry me tomorrow?” asked Eder Meneghine. Hugo’s immediate response, according to Meneghine, it was a resounding yes, followed by a lot of emotion.

Eder revealed that, despite not having been planned, the proposal of marriage was a special moment and a lot of complicity. For him, it was time to appreciate who was always around. The fiance said that he even thought about guaranteeing rights for homosexual couples and how important that would be for him and his future husband.

“Why not marry this person who was always right with me and guarantee him the civil rights he deserves? Why not guarantee a quality future? In fact, it’s not that he’s the great love of my life, but I discovered in that moment of difficulty that I had in the figure of Hugo Oliveira the greatest friend and partner of my entire life. And I never gave him the opportunity he deserved,” said Eder.

‘Party 10 times better’, commented Eder

After all that moment of uncertainty and after confirming the partner to fulfill his dream, Meneghine was ready.

And it was to the sound of “Con te Partirò“, a classic Italian song, that Hugo’s presence was revealed to all 120 guests at the party, who until that moment had not the faintest idea that Dyl was an ex-fiancé.

“At that time it was crazy. had people passed out, more than 20 minutes of applause, a vibration with hats in the air. Total ecstasy. The party was 10 times better than it would have been. The event lasted eight hours and 150 bottles of Italian sparkling wine,” recalled Meneghine.

After the heat of events passed, Eder Meneghine managed to draw a lesson from all the pre-wedding mess. According to him, many people go through situations of insecurity in the search for acceptance and end up not valuing the people who really mattered.

“If I can inspire other people with my story, I will be fulfilled. Never go through what I went through. Because I was good, honest, caring, companionable and actually met someone who didn’t have the vision like mine. people sometimes they just think about favoring themselves in a relationship with the other“, he said.

“I was happy with the adhesion of friends, with the party, with Hugo’s decision. And actually, I’m not a person who believes in God, but I’ll say from the bottom of my heart: Even if you want to draw yours way, your destiny, you are nothing if you are not in the hands of a superior force. No novel writer has written a plot like this“, completed the youngest married in Rio de Janeiro.