Architect from Rio de Janeiro changes the bridegroom on the eve of the wedding and surprises guests: “It was crazy, people passed out”

The wedding of architect and decorator Eder Meneghine, held on Tuesday (7) on Ilha da Gigóia, Rio de Janeiro, was marked by a major turnaround… The 120 guests present at the Solar das Palmeiras Rio restaurant expected to see Dyl Reis, from Minas Gerais, from 23 years old, going up to the altar with the carioca… But that’s not what happened!

It turns out that the person who showed up to exchange vows with Eder was his former boyfriend, 44-year-old chef Hugo Oliveira. “No one there will ever forget that night, that much I’m sure. But it won’t be because of the beauty of the place or the quality of the food and drink. But for the surprise, for the experience they had at that moment”, Meneghine, who also owns restaurants and event venues, told G1.

For more than two months, the decorator organized the party of his dreams. And he paid a hefty sum for that — more than R$ 250,000 was spent on decoration, structure and services: “I made a point of hiring the best cake, putting on the best decoration, making the best salmon, the best paella, the best shrimp, having 20 waiters serving the best whiskeys and champagnes, two DJs, all of the best quality. I did what I could and set up the most stunning party possible. I was happy with life”.

On the eve of the ceremony, however, Eder and Dyl had a disagreement that culminated in the couple’s sudden separation. “I knew him relatively little. We liked each other and I took him to live with me in my house. Over time, I wanted to make this wedding party, as I have done for many people, many artists. And I said to him: ‘Let’s get married?’ But he’s 23 years old and I’m 60. I intended to be happy. And I thought it would be”, commented the carioca, who at no time thought about giving up his dream party.

He even found the perfect solution to the problem: finding another boyfriend! That’s when Eder looked for Hugo, an ex with whom he kept in touch as a friend. “I lived for almost 20 years with my great companion, a fabulous chef. The person responsible even for forwarding what I managed to build with my restaurants. I thought about giving this man, who was always right with me, the opportunity I was going to give to a person who has never done anything for me”, reflected the businessman.

“Why not marry this person who was always right with me and guarantee him the civil rights he deserves? Why not guarantee a quality future? In fact, it’s not that he’s the great love of my life, but I found out in that difficult moment that I was in the figure of Hugo Oliveira, the greatest friend and partner of my entire life. And I never gave him the opportunity he deserved”, continued.

And the invitation was made like that, out of the blue. “You are the guy in my life. Will you marry me tomorrow?”asked Meneghine, who received an immediate affirmative response from the chef, full of emotion. As for Oliveira, the surprise was also great for the guests, when they saw him going up to the altar to the sound of the Italian song “Con te Partirò”.

“At that time it was crazy. There were people passed out, more than 20 minutes of applause, a vibration with hats in the air. Total ecstasy. The party was 10 times better than it would have been. The event lasted eight hours and 150 bottles of Italian sparkling wine”, recalled the architect, who wants to inspire others with his story.

“If I can do this, I will be done. Never go through what I went through. Because I was good, honest, affectionate, companion and actually met someone who didn’t have the vision like mine. People sometimes just think about favoring themselves in a relationship with the other”, he said.

“I was happy with the adhesion of friends, with the party, with Hugo’s decision. I am not a person who believes in God, but I will say from the bottom of my heart: even if you want to draw your path, your destiny, you are nothing if you are not in the hands of a superior force. No novel writer has written a plot like this”, ended the youngest married in Rio de Janeiro.