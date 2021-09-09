Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » The 2021 season of Athletico Paranaense and the departure of António Oliveira

Coach António Oliveira made the position available after the adverse result against FC Cascavel. The request was accepted by Athletico Paranaense and the players were notified this Thursday morning (9).

Brazilian football is facing a challenging scenario in 2021. In the midst of the pandemic, the calendar has become even more aggressive. A subject that cannot be left out when we take into account the specific panorama of Athletico Paranaense. This culminated in António Oliveira’s request for dismissal from the club’s professional staff.

Since April 17, when sanitary restrictions allowed the championships to take place without interruption, the CAP took the field every three days. There were 46 games in 145 days, for four different competitions.

Even with this exhausting calendar challenge, Athletico Paranaense achieved unprecedented simultaneous performance in the “cups”. It is in the semifinals of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana and the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

As is public knowledge, CAP has a long-term project. One of the premises is the training of professionals in different roles, in addition to athletes.

In this context, António Oliveira arrived at the club at the end of 2020. He participated in the recovery campaign in the Brazilian Championship and, at the beginning of 2021, took over as coach of the main team. Along with the other professionals, he leveraged the club in a challenging season, with four simultaneous competitions.

Athletico Paranaense thanks António Oliveira for his commitment and dedication. The club will continue to work hard to achieve the goals set for the 2021 season.