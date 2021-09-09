Atlético communicates agreement between clubs by fans in stadiums

Representatives of clubs from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship met today (8) at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation and discussed, among other topics, the return of fans to the stadiums. There were 19 teams represented, except Flamengo — which did not send a representative — and it was decided that as of the 23rd round of the competition — in October — the stadiums will again be able to receive fans in their stands. That is, if all clubs involved in the dispute, approved by the local authorities of each sports venue, can have the presence of the public in matches as principals.

In a statement released this Wednesday afternoon, Atlético-MG highlighted the isonomy of the championship so that the return of fans could happen in the Brasileirão games.

“The games may have fans again from the 23rd round, which will take place in early October. This agreement is subject to permission from the local authorities, so that all clubs participating in Serie A have the same prerogative. In other words, the fans may return as long as there is equality between the clubs. This decision was unanimously approved: 19 votes to zero [exceto voto do Flamengo]”, says part of the official note of the Rooster.

The official Atletico report also revealed that the clubs will seek the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) so that the injunction given to Flamengo — allowing public presence at the games — is overturned. Fla was not at the CBF meeting because it understands that it is not up to the major institution of national football or the clubs to define the presence of the public in the stadiums. The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro allowed the presence of fans in three games of Rubro-Negro at Maracanã.

“The clubs will file a request with the STJD so that the injunction obtained by Flamengo, which allows them to have supported in default of the decision of the collegiate of teams that make up Serie A and CBF, be considered urgently by the Full Court . The intention is for the injunction to be revoked. In the event that the injunction is not revoked and Flamengo insists on playing with fans, despite the agreement established in item 1 of this note, the round will be postponed by the CBF”, reiterates the note alvinegra.

Read the Rooster’s position in full:

Atlético informs that, at today’s meeting, organized by the CBF and which was attended by all federations representing teams participating in Serie A and also from the clubs themselves (Flamengo was the only one absent), to deal with the return of the public to the stadiums in Brasileirão, it was decided that:

1) The games will be able to have fans again from the 23rd round, which will take place at the beginning of October. This agreement is subject to the permission of the local authorities, so that all clubs participating in Serie A have the same prerogative. In other words, the fans can return as long as there is equality between the clubs. This decision was unanimously approved: 19 votes to zero (except Flamengo vote);

2) The clubs will file a request with the STJD so that the injunction obtained by Flamengo, which allows them to have fans in default of the decision of the collegiate of teams that make up Serie A and CBF, be considered urgently by the Plenary of Court. The intention is for the injunction to be revoked;

3) In the event that the injunction is not revoked and Flamengo insists on playing with fans, despite the agreement established in item 1 of this note, the round will be postponed by the CBF.