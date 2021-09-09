Atlético-MG informs agreement with Serie A clubs (except Flamengo) for public round in 23rd round | brazilian series a

In an official note released this Wednesday afternoon, Atlético-MG informed that, during the meeting organized by the CBF this morning, the 19 clubs in Serie A (with the exception of Flamengo, which was absent) decided for the public to return to the games. do Brasileirão from the 23rd round, in October.

According to the note, the agreement is subject to permission from local authorities, and will only be put into practice if all clubs participating in the competition have the same prerogative in their cities.

1 of 2 Mineirão has already received public by Libertadores, but not yet by Brasileirão — Photo: Rafael Farias Mineirão has already received public by Libertadores, but not yet by Brasileirão — Photo: Rafael Farias

“In other words, the fans can return as long as there is equality between the clubs. This decision was unanimously approved: 19 votes to zero (except Flamengo’s vote)”, says the note.

Atlético also confirmed the information brought earlier by ge, that the clubs will file a request with the STJD asking that the injunction obtained by Flamengo (and also by Galo, it is noteworthy), which allows the public to return without the decision of the collegiate, be revoked.

“In the event that the injunction is not revoked and Flamengo insists on playing with fans, despite the agreement established in item 1 of this note, the round will be postponed by the CBF”, the note concludes.

Hours before the meeting this Wednesday, Flamengo published an official statement stating that “it is not up to the clubs or the CBF” to deliberate on the presence of the public in the stadiums. Therefore, the club did not participate in the meeting. This week, the City of Rio de Janeiro allowed what it called a “test event” with the public in three matches of the red-black team at Maracanã, one of them for Brasileirão, against Grêmio.

During the meeting, Atlético-MG recalled that it also has an injunction that allows it to send matches with the presence of the public, but made it clear that it will not use it because it prefers collective understanding.

2 of 2 Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão in game for Libertadores — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão in game for Libertadores — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

The Brasileirão games still did not have a public in 2021, despite the release of the authorities in some cities. The clubs, with the exception of Flamengo, believe that the return must be at the same time for everyone. In São Paulo, for example, governor João Doria stated that there will only be public release in stadiums from November 1st.

Hours before the meeting, there was embarrassment in the WhatsApp group of Serie A club presidents. The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, shared the official note in which he explained the reasons why he would not participate in the meeting and was charged by some peers.

“Is that how you want to talk about the League?”, “Is it with this attitude that clubs are preached?” were some of the comments from other presidents.