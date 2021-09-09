Australian duck manages to imitate a human and curses: ‘you idiot!’

Thirty years ago, a duck named Ripper seemed irritated with life. “You idiot,” he repeated relentlessly in a newly rediscovered recording.

In addition to that shocking sound, the animal – which was 4 years old at the time – also managed to imitate the sound of a door slamming. The researchers analyzed their vocalizations, as well as those of different ducks that were able to imitate the songs of another species, and their conclusions were published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

Ethologist Carel ten Cate, from the Leiden Institute of Biology, in the Netherlands, and Peter Fullagar, a retired ornithologist who made the recordings, came together to unveil the remarkable ability of the duck and its species to imitate. Below, hear him saying “you bloody fool” (“you idiot”, in free translation)

Ripper was a musky duck (of the Werewolf biziura), a type of waterfowl native to Australia. They have a piece of jowled skin that hangs below the beak that inflates during mating times. The recordings are the first known example of any species of duck or goose capable of imitating human speech.

“We don’t know exactly how the sounds are being produced or whether this species’ vocalization device is very different from other ducks,” ten Cate told Gizmodo in an email. Although certain anatomical structures are necessary, “the most important thing for the ability to imitate is the brain. There must be areas that are able to store the sound and use it to shape the sounds themselves. [do pássaro],” he added.

Ripper lived in a nature reserve southwest of Canberra in the 1980s, and Fullagar made the recordings on a Sony Walkman cassette in July 1987. The researchers interpreted both vocalizations as displays of anger, although there is no indication that the duck really understood the meaning of his two vocalizations. You can hear the imitation of your door slamming down below.

Ten Cate and Fullagar interviewed other musk duck breeders, who told the researchers that their animals mimicked a pony’s coughing and snorting, the high-pitched jingle of a ratchet, and other non-ducklike sounds.

“The remarkable thing is that they do it spontaneously,” said ten Cate. “It’s similar to songbirds, which store some sounds at a young age and then start making them as adults and sexually mature.”

Of course, parrots are still most famous for their ability to mimic human speech, and myna birds in South America also mimic sounds we make. Last year, for example, zoo keepers in England said they had to separate a group of gray parrots that were encouraging each other to curse.