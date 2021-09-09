Automakers fear losing investments amidst the political crisis – 09/08/2021 – Market

Anfavea (association of assemblers) is already preparing for the next crisis. The negative signals coming from politics and the economy could bring a drop in demand after a long period of waiting lines due to lack of components in the production lines.

“We are already having difficulties due to production planning, we started this year with supply and logistics problems. We already have many topics to manage, and what happened yesterday [terça, os atos de raiz golpista do 7 de Setembro] it doesn’t help in the recovery”, says Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea, during the release of the sector’s August results, held this Wednesday (8).

“It is not for us here to discuss how this will be resolved. We hope that the Supreme [Tribunal Federal], from a legal point of view, find a solution and, from a political point of view, that Congress has the wisest decision possible, listening to society”, says Moraes.

“The country’s image is no longer good, these latest events create greater concerns at our headquarters.”

“Whenever we are going to discuss with the headquarters, the first part of the meetings is about the political and economic situation in the country. We dispute space with countries with better conditions to receive investments and with a stable institutional environment”, says the president of Anfavea.

When the new resumption occurs, the automakers installed in Brazil will need to compete for investments with other countries. And that’s where the political landscape can have a negative influence.

In August, production fell 21.9% compared to August 2020. In relation to July, there was a small increase of 0.3%, which indicates problems in both periods. 164 thousand units were assembled last month, a number that includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.

The regularization of assembly lines should only take place in the second half of 2022, a period that will coincide with the presidential elections. Anfavea dreams of pacification and fears that the institutional crisis fomented by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will further deteriorate the economic scenario, causing potential consumers to be unable to purchase a new vehicle.

“Inflation is coming stronger than we imagined and the Selic rate causes an increase in the cost of the CDC [crédito direto ao consumidor]. This, unfortunately, increases our concern with the purchasing capacity of our consumers”, says Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea.

According to Moraes, the general volume of exports registered today in the country should take the dollar to something around R$ 4.20. This is not due to political instability. “Exporting companies are not bringing their dollars into the country.”

In the recent past, there was hope for a consistent recovery. After the total stoppages that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, production had a significant increase as of the second half of 2020. However, growth went up in smoke due to the lack of parts, mainly semiconductors.

The stock of light and heavy vehicles dropped to 76,400 units, representing 13 days of sales. “It’s the lowest level since we started taking this measurement,” says Moraes.

Without cars to meet demand, license plates in August fell 5.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

172,800 licenses for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks were registered. In relation to July, there was a decrease of 1.5%.

The daily average was 7,855 units sold, a number that has been falling since June.

Despite the bottlenecks, the number of employees remained stable. There was an increase of 0.3% compared to July, and today there are 103 thousand employees registered in the automakers. There is a downward trend until the end of the year, as the labor agreements made by Ford –which closed its factories in Brazil– are implemented.

The truck segment is still hot and trying to get around the problems of supplying components. Sales were up 60.4% compared to August 2020. 13 thousand units were sold last month, the best result since 2014.

“The problem of semiconductors is more significant in the automobile segment, but the truck sector is a good surprise”, says the president of Anfavea, highlighting sales to agribusiness and urban transport services.

Exports also grew: 5.5% in the comparison between the months of August and 23.9% over July. According to the president of Anfavea, the mix of vehicles shipped abroad has contributed to profitability in the segment.

The supply problem, however, is global. According to BCG consultancy, the automotive sector stopped producing 4 million units in the first half. By the end of the year, the company estimates that between 7 and 9 million vehicles will not be manufactured due to the lack of semiconductors.

In Brazil, Anfavea calculates that up to 280 thousand light and heavy cars will no longer be assembled this year due to lack of components.

“In addition to Covid-19, there was a fire in a semiconductor factory in Japan, it’s a perfect storm in this sector,” says Moraes. “We are going to spend the end of this year with these difficulties and we are going to enter 2022 with the problem, which should only revolve in the second half of next year.”