Avanade opens 130 internships; know the project and learn how to participate

In this edition of Decola Tech, a program that offers jobs in avanade stage, 130 opportunities were opened in the areas of Technologies and Engineering. This initiative is aimed at startup acceleration projects.

Created in 2000, Avanade is a joint venture of Accenture and Microsoft. The company’s focus is on developing strategies through the implementation of technologies to accelerate and increase the efficiency of IT processes in digital businesses.

Take Off Tech Avanade

Avanade’s proposal is to create a selection process for internship vacancies with a new methodology. The first step is a training, mandatory, at Bootcamp online with Digital Innovation One, which is 40 hours long.

Anyone interested in participating must register by September 17th. At this stage, the candidate must develop and improve basic and essential skills for Avanade’s area of ​​expertise, which consequently aims to contribute to career acceleration. The Bootcamp online training will be available to registrants until October 1st.

After completing this step, the candidate must go through cultural and portuguese fit tests, which will apply from September 15th. If you pass this stage, then candidates will undergo a technical interview with Avanade experts, which should start on September 20th.

As approved in all these previous stages, the candidate will be selected for one of 130 internship vacancies, in which he will be included in an acceleration team, which has Microsoft certifications and a career planning. The forecast for completion is December 1st.

What are the prerequisites for participating in the program?

To compete for one of the 130 internship vacancies, candidates must be enrolled in any degree in Exacts, in the evening period. EaD, Technologist, Technology, Bachelors and Engineering are accepted.

Those who apply for the vacancy, in turn, must be available to intern for 6 hours a day and be able to commit to remain on the internship for a year. It is not necessary to know English to participate in the selection process. The company has access to instruction in the English language after becoming effective.

The available places are in the cities of São Paulo, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. There is no remote option and, therefore, the candidate needs to be available to be in these locations.

Once registered, the candidate for the position must complete all Bootcamp activities online within the set deadline, which is until October 1st.

More information can be obtained from the program’s website.