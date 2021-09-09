Awarded for the 7th time among the “Incredible Places to Work”, singular is the only one in PR to win the title in 2021

The symbology of the number 7 is linked to perfection. The more than 270 employees of Unimed Cascavel have been perfect and the cooperative gives them back with a prize. For the seventh time, the singular appears in the Incredible Places to Work ranking. The award is an initiative of UOL and Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA), which highlights Brazilian companies with the highest levels of satisfaction among employees. Winners are defined from the results of the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey.

Renewal of energy and trust – “After another year of challenges, this award symbolizes the renewal of our energies and the confidence in believing in what we do daily, prioritizing and respecting the diversity and needs of each employee, we seek improvement and innovation in people management practices without leaving aside the welcoming and humanity in relationships, factors that make a difference in the organizational climate of Unimed Cascavel, recognized for the 7th year as an Incredible Place to Work”, explains Rozinha Campos Filha, coordinator of the People Management sector.

Management and care actions – The award considers actions of management and care for employees, for the CEO of Unimed Cascavel, Luiz Sérgio Fettback, every person who works here needs to feel happy. “I, for example, when I come to the Cooperative I feel good, I’m happy to work at Unimed Cascavel, to be on the board. I believe this is what makes our Singular increasingly solid, the joy of being here. That’s what we want everyone who works here to feel happy and fulfilled”, celebrates the president.

Selection – The FEEx survey, carried out with more than 180 thousand Brazilian workers, selected the 120 companies with the best HR practices and organizational climate in the country. The award was intended for organizations that value and invest in human potential, with a focus on quality, productivity and customer satisfaction.

Realization of a dream– A little over two months ago at Unimed Cascavel, the customer relationship assistant, Marcia Regiane da Luz Marques, says that working at the cooperative is the realization of a dream. “I’ve been looking forward to it for some time, it was my dream to be part of this team, this company. Always wanted. On the day the award was announced, it was the response that I am on the right path. This is where I want to build my career”, said Marcia, moved.

special breakfast – Last Friday (09/03), employees were welcomed with a special breakfast, with a treat to mark the achievement, in addition to many flashes. “The news was received in a special way, a personalized box with a delicious gourmet honey bread to celebrate the achievement. Also, on the photo panel, the names of all contributors were written. This idea of ​​the panel was a way to demonstrate that everyone is part of this award”, detailed coordinator Rozinha Filha.

host – “It was really amazing. I had never participated or felt a sensation like that. I felt important, I felt that I belong. Unimed Cascavel has this reception, which is very good. I’ve been working for 18 years, I’ve been to many places and I’ve never felt or received anything like this, it was the first time I’ve experienced something like that: I got goose bumps” says the assistant.

Messages – In addition, to spread good news internally, the people management area in partnership with the cooperative’s Marketing and Communication area used several messages in the form of spoilers that were communicated the day before and during the celebration via WhatsApp. The messages had a light and uncluttered language, with the aim of “speaking the language” of employees and celebrating the important achievement.

gratitude and pride – The CEO of the cooperative explains that receiving the award, being the only Unimed in the state of Paraná and for the 7th time being recognized as one of the Incredible Places to Work in Brazil, awakens two feelings. “The first is gratitude to each employee. It’s an amazing place to work, as everyone is dedicated. And the second feeling is very proud to belong to a Unimed, which is the only one in Paraná, being one of the 10 unique in the country that does everything possible to transform the people who work here into happy, committed people. It is an acknowledgment of each professional saying they feel happy and reciprocated. That’s what we’ve always been looking for. Have happy and committed people. This is the reason why Unimed Cascavel achieves this success, due to its general commitment in terms of integrating people”, concludes Luiz Sérgio Fettback.

Excellence – The best working conditions of our doctors and employees represent excellence in care for the more than 90,000 lives that are under the Unimed Cascavel Way of Caring. (Unimed Cascavel Press)