Barcelona presents Luuk de Jong and new Champions shirt | spanish football

This Thursday, Barcelona presented center forward Luuk de Jong. the 31 year old dutch was loaned by Sevilla until the end of the season . Barça will pay the player’s salaries and will have priority in the purchase of rights at the end of the commitment. He will wear shirt 17.

In uniform, de Jong went to the Camp Nou Stadium lawn for the traditional photo shoot and display of embaixadas. He also took the opportunity to make some records with the family.

Check out: European football squad assessment in 2021/22

Luuk de Jong was introduced by club president Joan Laporta.

Last season, the center forward scored nine goals in 48 games for Sevilla. In addition, he scored another three in 12 appointments for the Dutch team. In other words: 12 goals in 60 matches in 2020/21.

1 of 1 Luuk de Jong is officially introduced by Barcelona — Photo: Reuters Luuk de Jong is officially introduced by Barcelona — Photo: Reuters

New Champions jersey

This Thursday, Barcelona also presented its new third shirt, exclusive for the Champions League dispute. According to the club, the piece is inspired by the capital of Catalonia.

The new jersey will be worn by the men’s and women’s top teams, only in the Champions League. The debut is scheduled for September 14, when Barça face Bayern Munich in the group stage.