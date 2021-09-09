Behind the scenes, Dudu was the king of sympathy and resilience







Dudu Braga and Roberto Carlos: more than son and father, great friends and fellow travelers Photo: Reproduction

I interviewed Dudu Braga a few times. The agenda was always the radio program ‘As Canções que Você Fez para Mim’, exclusively with songs by Roberto Carlos, and the Meninos do Morumbi social project, with music education, disease prevention and family therapy. With each new conversation, he became more enthusiastic about his activities.

The open smile was the trademark of Roberto Carlos’ son. A reflection of his good humor, with a tasty self-irony. He knew how to laugh at his own limitations due to his visual impairment. At the time, I had only 5% vision in one eye and couldn’t see anything in the other. Even so, he insisted on talking ‘looking into the eyes’, offering maximum attention.

Dudu’s passion for life was contagious. Despite seeing so little of the world around him, the broadcaster and music producer exuded genuine joy simply by existing. Son of the greatest idol of Brazilian music, he didn’t mind being asked about his father, sometimes leaving him in the background.

He never demonstrated to feel underestimated. On the contrary: in addition to being the number 1 fan of Roberto Carlos and his biggest promoter, he showed growing pride for his “daddy”, as he referred to the singer. Witty, he even imitated the idol’s voice – and burst out laughing. Unlike many children condemned to live in the shadow of famous parents, Roberto Carlos Segundo (nickname ‘Segundinho’) had enough light to shine on his own.

The resilience developed in youth, throughout the battle to try to maintain sight, was enhanced by being diagnosed with cancer, facing metastasis and relapse. Even in treatment, he participated in lives to talk, with infinite enthusiasm, about the vast work of the ‘King’. Helpful and smiling. An artist of life, Dudu Braga faced the imminent finitude with courage and discretion. He only lived 52 years, however, with rare magnitude. It was a pleasure meeting you.