Bet on Super Seven? See the numbers for this Wednesday

The Super Sete prize is accumulated at R$ 1 million, according to data from Caixa Econômica Federal. Whoever hits the main track of the contest 141, drawn this Wednesday night (8), in São Paulo, can take the jackpot home.

See tonight’s numbers:

7 – 2 – 4 – 7 – 3 – 1 – 2

In Monday’s draw none of the players hit the seven tens range, not even the six numbers. The ones who came closest to putting their hand on the jackpot were seventy bettors who only guessed 5 numbers. They earned R$ 701.34 each.

See the numbers drawn for the Super Seven on Monday

The Super Seven draw time has changed. It is no longer held from 3:00 pm, but after 8:00 pm, just like other Caixa lotteries. Bets can be placed until 7pm at lottery outlets. The simple game costs R$2.50.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena is also accumulated and can pay a prize of R$ 39.2 million for whoever hits the six of the 2407 contest, also drawn on Wednesday.

See the numbers:

13 – 17 – 31 – 43 – 54 – 55

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the bettor who earns all this heft of money and decides to invest in savings, for example, will take home, in the first month only, an income of R$ 120.4 thousand.

Read too:

In the previous draw, on Saturday (4), although no one took the jackpot, 64 players hit the corner and each of them took home R$54,257.75. Another 5,120 matched four numbers and each won R$968.88.

Click here to see Saturday’s numbers

The single bet on Mega-Sena costs BRL 4.50, but the player who prefers can choose to choose more numbers on the wheel, a maximum of 15, but the price of the bet rises substantially, up to a maximum of BRL 22,522, 50.

André Porto/Metro

quinine

Quina is accumulated and promises to pay this Wednesday a prize of R$ 6.3 million for whoever hits the five dozen in the 5652 contest.

See tonight’s numbers:

16 – 43 – 49 – 52 – 73

Last Monday (6), no one matched the numbers for the main prize lane, but 66 players hit the court and won individual prizes of R$10,278.40. Another 5,359 bettors hit three tens and each one won R$190.35.

Click here and see the numbers drawn at Quina on Monday

Quina’s single bet costs R$ 2 and can be made up to 7 pm at all lotteries in the country.

Understand how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them. There is currently no audience due to the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and publishes the results on the website and social networks.