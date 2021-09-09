Blockades by truck drivers are controlled in part of the highways, says ministry

The roadblocks of truck drivers across the country were partially controlled, according to a bulletin sent by the Ministry of Infrastructure late this Thursday morning (9).

Based on information from the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the folder informs that, at 11:00 am, concentration points were registered on federal highways in 14 states, with interdictions in 5 states: Bahia, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina. Earlier, 15 states registered acts, with 9 partial blockades.

The folder says that traffic has already been cleared in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Rondônia, Pará and Roraima, although cargo vehicles are still being approached.

See the logistical corridors released by the PRF between 8am and 11am:

BR-116/Bahia (Feira de Santana)

BR-101/Bahia

BR-101/Sergipe

BR-101/Pernambuco (Igarassu)

BR-116/Rio Grande do Sul (Vacaria)

BR-392/Rio Grande do Sul (Pelotas)

Bolsonaro asks truck drivers to clear highways

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) sent, this Wednesday night (8), an audio directed to the protesters stating that the road blocks “harm the economy”, as they cause shortages, inflation and harm everyone, “in especially the poorest.”

“Don’t stop, truckers. If there is a stoppage in Brazil, everyone will suffer. From supply, inflation, there will be serious social problems. If I can appeal to truck drivers here, it is that they don’t stop Brazil. I know the power they have and I recognize the work they do, but I believe the stoppage doesn’t matter to any of us,” said Bolsonaro.

The authenticity of the message was confirmed by two government sources to CNN and by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, who recorded a video on the repercussion of the audio.

The president intends to meet with the category leaders later this Thursday to discuss the stoppage.

Start of protests

The demonstrations began in the wake of the acts of September 7, called by the president.

The number of states with registered demonstrations has grown throughout the day. The first statement released by the Ministry cited occurrences in only four states.

The ministry also informs that, in all, 117 incidents have already been “defeated” with a concentration of people and attempts to block total or partial highways in recent hours.