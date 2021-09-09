Blumenau dawns still with queues at the gas stations; Procon will monitor prices

With the stoppage of truck drivers, a large number of drivers went to fill their cars this Wednesday, 8, which ended up generating queues at the city’s gas stations for the second consecutive day.

Due to the high demand for fuel, the Procon of Blumenau informed that it will monitor the prices charged by the service stations.

The consumer protection agency advises that if there is suspicion of abuse, the customer must keep the tax coupon and report the location to Procon.

According to Procon, the complaint can be made through Whatsapp (47) 99920-0083.

