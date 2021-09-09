BMW concept motorcycle was made for young people without a license

The Munich Motor Show was not just about cars, BMW Motorrad took a concept of an electric motorcycle for young people to the event. New Concept CE 02 is treated as a “new interpretation of individual urban mobility”.

The target audience for this concept are 16-year-olds who have never owned a motorcycle before — this type of vehicle can be driven by young people without a license in some European cities. The power of the electric motor is 15 hp, enough to reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h and provide a range of 90 km.

The 15 hp engine takes the bike up to 90 km/h The autonomy is 90 km, enough for urban use by a young person. The final transmission is by belt

The style of this bike is reminiscent of BMX type bikes, with its small frame and raised handlebars with the typical shape of these bikes. The seat resembles a skateboard deck and integrates with the fuel tank simulation. The 15-inch wheels have a closed design.

Under the battery pack, which goes where the combustion engine on a motorcycle would be, is a support for a skateboard. According to the manufacturer, the seat allows the rider to choose the ideal position to guide the bike: he can stand with his spine erect and his feet resting on the front crankset or lying down with his feet on the passenger’s supports.

BMW Motorrad has not reported this concept being mass produced. The CE 02 name follows the same nomenclature as the CE 04 electric scooter, which is already on sale in Europe. The scooter was presented as a concept very close to the production model.

