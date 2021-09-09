Bobadilla celebrates Fluminense’s goal and victory over Chape: “Happier still for the three points” | Rio de Janeiro

Chosen to take over from Fred, Bobadilla took the chance and opened the scoring for the Fluminense at 2-1 victory over Chapecoense , last Tuesday, at Arena Condá, for the 19th round of the Brazilian championship . In an interview with the club’s official website, the center forward celebrated the three points and, of course, his third goal with the tricolor shirt. So far, he has played 17 matches, with only two as a starter.

– Very happy for the victory, which was the most important, that our team needed. Scoring for us strikers is always good. Happy also for the goal, but even more for the 3 points we won. In the end we suffered a little, but the important thing is that we won. In football there is no easy game, and the important thing was to move forward and we are taking these points home – he said.

With the result in Chapecó, Fluminense closed the round with 25 points and seventh on the leaderboard. For Bobadilla, the away victory gives confidence to the team, which is looking to repeat the feat of 2020, when it managed to qualify for the Libertadores.

– We all came back stronger, with great happiness for the result. And now let’s move forward, working, because we want to have a great tournament.

Along with the tricolor delegation, Bobadilla returned to Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday and, this Thursday, Carlos Castilho is expected to start preparing for the duel against São Paulo, scheduled for next Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT) , in Maracanã.

