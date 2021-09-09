Bolsonaro asks truck drivers to clear highways

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) asked autonomous truckers to give up the strike and release highways, in audio broadcast in message groups on social networks (listen to the audio below). The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

Tell the truck drivers there, they are our allies, but these blockades hamper our economy. This causes shortages, inflation, harms everyone, especially the poorest. So, give the guys a touch, if possible… to release it, so we can follow the normality. Jair Bolsonaro asks truck drivers to give up on stoppage

Shortly after the release of the audio, minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas confirmed the veracity and reinforced the request by the head of the Executive that the protesters give up on the mobilization.

“In truck driver groups, many people are questioning whether a leaked audio of the president of the Republic is real, and whether this audio is current. Well, this audio is real, from today, and shows the president’s concern with the strike,” he began the minister, on video.

“This stoppage would aggravate effects on the economy, inflation, and would impact the poorest, the most vulnerable. A stoppage would bring shortages, harming the population. Everyone is concerned about improving the situation in the country, but we cannot try to solve a problem by creating another. Hence the concern of the President of the Republic. So I ask everyone to listen, listen to the President’s words. In the audio itself, the President says that the solution will happen through dialogue between the authorities. trust in this conduct, in dialogue. Let’s go ahead,” he added.

The Ministry of Infrastructure recorded at least 117 roadblocks and attempted roadblocks in 16 states. The blockades began yesterday, during the September 7 coup acts called by President Bolsonaro, and continued throughout this Wednesday.

The states mentioned by the ministry, based on information from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), are: Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia . Maranhão, Roraima, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará.

According to the federal government’s portfolio, the acts are not organized by any sectorial entity of road freight transport and the composition of the mobilizations is heterogeneous, “not limited to demands related to the category.”

According to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, one of the leaders of the movement called patriotic truck drivers, Francisco Burgardt, also known as Chicão Caminhoneiro, informed that he would deliver a document to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) today. ), asking for the dismissal of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“The Brazilian people can no longer stand this moment that the country is going through through the imposing form that the STF has been positioning itself. The Brazilian people are here [Esplanada dos Ministérios] looking for a solution and we are only going to leave here with a solution in hand,” said Chicão, who heads the UBC (União Brasileira dos Truckeiros), in a video that circulates on social networks. According to him, the document will also be delivered to President Jair Bolsonaro. In video, Burgardt cites the 24-hour deadline for authorities to respond to the motion’s request.

The blockades carried out by truck drivers already worry even fuel distributors. Companies fear that there will be a shortage of products such as gasoline and diesel oil in the next 12 hours on Wednesday, if the protests continue.

association sees political movement

In a statement, NTC&Logística (National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics) criticized the stoppage and said that “it is a political movement and dissociated even from the flags and claims of the category itself, so much so that it does not have the support of the Confederation National of Autonomous Carriers”.

“NTC is concerned about the roadblocks, which could cause serious inconvenience to the transport activity carried out by companies, with serious consequences for the supply of production and trade establishments, directly reaching the final consumer, of products of all kinds, including those of first need of the population such as food, medicine, fuel, etc,” says an excerpt of the statement.

“We hope that the authorities of the Federal Government and State Governments adopt the necessary measures to ensure that road freight transport companies fully exercise their right to come and go and to freely circulate on highways throughout the national territory, as an undeniable assumption to carry out the essential transport activity,” he continues.

Currently, NTC brings together, in addition to directly associated companies (about 2,354), more than 50 employers (federations, unions and specialized associations), representing about 15,000 companies that operate a fleet of more than 1.2 million trucks and create more than 2 million jobs.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo