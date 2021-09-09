Bolsonaro supporters group riots at the door of the Ministry of Health in Brasília | Federal District

A group of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) caused a commotion at the door of the Ministry of Health, in Brasília, this Wednesday morning (8) (see video above). The demonstrators remain on the Esplanade of Ministries, continuing anti-democratic acts and in defense of unconstitutional measures that took place on Tuesday (7), summoned by the president himself.
Around 10:30 am, a group of pocketnaristas surrounded a team of reporters who were in front of the MS building. According to witnesses, the aggressors pushed, cursed and threw water on the press professionals.
Journalists entered the building to protect themselves from the protesters, who were screaming and advancing on them. The group tried to enter the ministry and, without success, continued to scream and knock on the building’s doors (video below).
The DF Military Police was called and, only after the corporation arrived at the scene, the group was dispersed. The team of reporters had to be escorted by the PM to be able to leave the place safely.
The Union of Journalists of the Federal District released a note of repudiation of the attacks suffered by the category. “We offer our full solidarity to journalists, photo reporters and film reporters expelled from the act and prevented from carrying out their work”, says the statement.
The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) also manifested itself. “For the ABI, the main responsible for these attacks on journalists is the still president Jair Bolsonaro, a constant aggressor of press professionals, especially female journalists. It is the duty of public authorities to curb and punish these aggressors, because the Federal Constitution is clear as to freedom of the press and of expression, in our country”.
