Bolsonaro’s coup jeopardizes economic recovery and crisis may worsen; understand | Economy

President Jair Bolsonaro’s coup-like speech at the September 7 demonstrations raises the level of uncertainty in the economy to a new level, say analysts heard by G1 this Wednesday (8).

The assessment is that the president left the economic agenda aside, lost political power to take important measures in the National Congress and overshadows the few gains that economic activity has had in recent months, such as the resumption of services with vaccination against Covid. 19.

Threats to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to members of the Court, in particular to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, had repercussions in the political world and should undermine support for Bolsonaro in Brasília.

The weakening translates into difficulties in handling important issues for the agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, such as the subdivision of court orders and the creation of a new social program that would replace Bolsa Família.

“Often, given the reaction of the market and interlocutors, Bolsonaro retreated. What we see now is that he decided to double the bet,” says economist Zeina Latif.

Zeina Latif says that the president’s speech leaves economic agents uncertain at a time that would be challenging enough for a full economic recovery. The main reference is inflation control, which has been particularly affected by the exchange rate and the water crisis in the country.

The heightened spirits, she says, feeds the combination of more inflation and lower growth, because it scares away foreign investment – ​​causing the real to depreciate – and restricts Brazilian entrepreneurs from expanding their business.

“The damage to the economy is there. Companies are at a time of planning and decision-making. How to defend more investments in Brazil?”, says Zeina.

As showed the report of G1 this month, there are at least 10 obvious risks for the recovery of the Brazilian economy. The escalation of political tension is one of them, but it throws complications at all the others: inflation continues to reap the effects of the exchange rate, interest rates continue to rise to try to bring the price increase within the target, the disarray in public accounts remains unresolved, and so on.

The first reflexes were evident in the financial market. The Ibovespa, the main stock index on the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, accumulated a drop of 2.75% at 2 pm. The dollar rose 1.95%, quoted at R$ 5.2767.

For the economist Gesner Oliveira, a partner at GO Associados, the apprehension of the markets is explained by the perception that the institutional crisis will also affect the country’s fiscal situation and the pace of economic recovery.

“You have a number of big projects that are on the back burner right now. And the market is cold and pragmatic”, he says.

The economist also says that the statements “absolutely incompatible with the legal order” are perceived by analysts and businessmen as “pressure in the public square” against a judge who is analyzing cases against the president and his family. It is another point of friction in the country’s stability.

“It was a rally with very clear elements of confrontation. When the president of the Republic says that he will not comply with what the minister so-and-so decides, he says phrases like ‘Ask to leave’, this is a direct affront. An institutional impasse was created”, he says.

“If the president was already hostage to a parliamentary base that charges each vote, that increased exponentially,” he adds.

According to economist Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at the digital bank Modalmais, the worsening of the institutional crisis is one more step in the risk of stagflation in 2022 – that is, an acceleration of the price index without economic growth.

He recalls that market projections have been revised downwards and some analysts already point to a rise of less than 1.5% of GDP next year, with the risk of higher interest rates to bring the IPCA within the target.

“This climate of institutional uncertainty, whether or not the possibility of impeachment will proliferate, how is the president, his supporters, all of this affects the economy in general and consequently makes everything worse,” he says.

“We will have to wait to see how the institutions will react. Whether or not we’re going to have a firefighter trying to erase these along the way fires caused by a belligerent president, or if the tension will get even more intense”, he adds.

Still within the projections, Bandeira says that it is “very likely” that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will end the year above 8%, which puts more pressure on the basic interest rate (Selic).

“If we are talking about growing interest rates, we must necessarily talk about falling GDP and fewer borrowers”, he points out.