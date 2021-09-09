BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES CONTRACTING OF LATERAL-LAW RAFAEL, FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED

Now it’s official! O Botafogo announced this Wednesday in SMS to partners the hiring of the right-back Rafael, 31, who was without a club after leaving the İstanbul Başakşehir, from Turkey. The player arrives now for the sequence of the Serie B and must sign by the end of 2023.

Born in Fluminense’s youth categories, Rafael left Brazil at a very young age alongside his twin brother, the left-back Fabius, and signed with the Manchester United just 16 years old. He played for seven seasons for the Red Devils, then wore the shirts of the Lyon (from 2015 to 2020) and was at İstanbul Başakşehir since last year.

Rafael also has passages for the Brazilian Under-17, Under-20, Olympic and Main Team, having won the medal of silver at the London Olympics, in 2012. The player never hid his desire to wear the shirt of Botafogo, the club of which he is an open fan.

For Manchester United, Rafael won three Premier League titles (2008/2009, 2010/2011 and 2012/2013), one FA Cup (2009/2010), three British Super Cups (2008, 2011 and 2013) and one World Cup. FIFA Clubs (2008).

Botafogo also counts for the right side with Daniel Borges – holder during practically the entire Series B – and Jonathan, who returned to be listed last Saturday after a long period of injury. There is an expectation that Rafael will arrive to boost the fan partner program, and may even dress the Shirt 7.

See the video: