Botafogo announces the signing of right-back Rafael, ex-Manchester United: ‘Child’s dream’

O Botafogo announced this Wednesday the hiring of right-back Rafael, 31 years old.

revealed by Fluminense and with prominent passage through the Manchester United, the winger arrives to reinforce his heart club.

The athlete will wear jersey 7 in General Severiano and signed a contract until the end of 2023.

“The biggest dream of all was missing. It’s a child’s dream that I realize when I wear the club shirt of my heart,” said Rafael.

The athlete is expected at Nilton Santos until the end of the week to undergo medical examinations and, once approved, sign the employment contract.

Botafogo announced the hiring of right-back Rafael Disclosure

In his career, Rafael also defended Lyon, from France, and had Istanbul Basaksehir, from Turkey, as the last club.

The right-back also played for the Brazilian team both at base and in the main.

“It is with great satisfaction that we fulfill this childhood dream, bringing to our coexistence not only a passionate Botafogo native, but a very high level athlete,” said Botafogo president Durcésio Mello.

“Rafael is an athlete who needs no comment. An important reinforcement that comes to further qualify our squad in the fight for access to Serie A and in the project for the coming years. We remain firm in our purpose and now stronger with his arrival “, completed football director Eduardo Freeland.