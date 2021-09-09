Botafogo has the best campaign and the best defense in the last ten rounds of Serie B

O Botafogo started his campaign in Sseries B skidding and failing to find the balance to reach the G4. With the arrival of Enderson Moreira, everything changed, and the team lined up triumphs, which put them once and for all, not only for access, but also for the title. There are still fifteen rounds left, but Alvinegro shows strength to fight until the end for the long-awaited return to the elite.

The transformation numbers are impressive and make Glorious have the best campaign in the last ten rounds. With 25 points, ahead of Coritiba, which has 20, the team from Rio has eight wins, one draw and only one defeat, with fourteen goals. More than that, the performance has not only pleased the fans, as it made the team take a leap in the table. It currently ranks fourth, with 38 points.

One of the most prominent sectors in these ten matches is precisely the defense. System that gave a headache to Marcelo Chamusca, who had enormous difficulty in solving the problems at the beginning of the competition and ended up being fired on July 13th.

In the last ten games, the team have conceded just four goals, eighteen fewer than Enderson’s predecessor. The second best defense in the last ten matches is Avaí with five. When observing their performance at home in the last five matches, Botafogo is 100% successful alongside the black Bridge and with eight goals over (he scored ten and suffered only two). The “home factor” has been important in the drag race, even with the absence of the fans.

To continue this performance at Nilton Santos, Glorioso will face two games under their dominion. Against Londoner, which is in the relegation zone, and has only scored nine points in the last ten games. Then the duel will be against the Nautical, who started the campaign with an eye-opening football, but dropped in performance and is currently directed by Marcelo Chamusca.

In the first round, the team drew with Londrina at Estádio do Café, leaving important points along the way. At the time, Timbu was the leader and Botafogo could not surpass him in Pernambuco. At another time in the competition, two victories will be essential for a good streak in the season, especially in Rio de Janeiro.

If that happens, the Cariocas would reach 44 points and could try to open up the advantage in the G4. The current difference is only one point for Guarani and Hawaii, which add up to 37. As the goalkeeper said Diego Loureiro, to remain in the top four it is necessary to seek regularity in one of the most disputed editions of Series B.