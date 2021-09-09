Botafogo is interested and opens conversations to sign Fernandão, former striker from Goiás and Fenerbahçe

After confirming Rafael’s arrival, O Botafogo you shouldn’t stop for that in the market thinking about building the cast for the Brasileirão Series B dispute. The club is interested and opened conversations to hire Fernandão, 34, who played for Goiás last season.

One of the main issues that hinder Botafogo’s interest in accelerating the hiring as quickly as possible is an issue involving Fernandão off the field. In February, a Goiás official claimed that the attacker was caught in an anti-doping test for using a prohibited substance to lose weight.

However, no type of judgment was scheduled and the player, theoretically, is free to play – the athlete even played the last Brasileirão practically in one piece, having already been caught in doping. Botafogo, however, wants to make sure that there won’t be any kind of negative consequences before turning the interest into something concrete.

Fernandão is 34 years old and, like Rafael Moura, teammate at Goiás during the last season, he stands out for his aerial ability and physical play. Alvinegro also has Rafael Navarro, who should leave at the end of the year, and Gabriel Conceição, a highlight of the under-20, as center forwards in the squad.

The forward scored eight goals for Esmeraldino in the last Brasileirão. The athlete also has passages in Bahia, Al-Wehda-ARS, Fenerbahçe-TUR, Bursaspor-TUR, Athletico Paranaense, Palmeiras, Guarani, Democrata, Paysandu, Macaé, Volta Redonda, Flamengo, Tombense and América-RJ.