Botafogo reopens conversations to hire forward Fernandão, free on the market after leaving Goiás

After announcing the right-back Rafael, new club jersey 7, the Botafogo decided to open conversations to hire the attacker Fernandão. The board of alvinegra analyzes the possibility of submitting a proposal by the player of 34 years, free on the market after leaving the Goiás when he had a problem with doping. The information is from the newspaper “O Dia” at the end of the night of this Wednesday (8/9).

According to the publication, it is not yet known if the player can serve a sentence for the use of a substance that helps with weight loss. Therefore, the entire scenario is still studied due to the possible legal consequences of the case.

Fernandão hasn’t played since February and has already been sought by Botafogo for Series B

It is not the first time that Fernandão appears on Botafogo’s radar. After leaving Matheus Babi to Athletic-PR in April of this year, the club went to the market in search of a replacement and ended up hiring Rafael Moura (38), today jersey 9 of the team Enderson MoreiraBut considered a dump.

Last season, Fernandão defended the shirts of Goiás and Bahia. There were 39 matches and 13 goals scored. He has not acted since February 25, when the last round of Serie A of the 2020 Brazilian Championship was played.