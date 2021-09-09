Brazil has 250 new deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average is the lowest in 10 months

Brazil registered 250 new deaths by covid-19 this Wednesday, 8. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 461, down from 500 for the first time this year. The last time it reached this level was on November 13, 2020, when it was at 403. The low number of notifications this time is common due to the long holiday and data damming in the period.

On Wednesday, the number of new infections notified was 14,320. In total, Brazil has 584,458 deaths and 20,925,899 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.93 million people have recovered.

São Paulo registered 15 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours, while the largest number came from Rio de Janeiro, with 42 deaths in the period. Acre, Goiás, Roraima and Sergipe did not notify new victims of the pandemic this Wednesday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health did not release the balance of the pandemic this Wednesday until the time of this publication.

