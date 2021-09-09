Brazil receives first batch shipment of 8.9 million doses from Pfizer

Brazil received this Wednesday (8) the first shipment of a batch of 8.9 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer. The aircraft with 1,134,900 immunization agents landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 8:45 pm.

According to an agreement signed between the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical company, there will be another six flights departing Miami (USA) and arriving in Campinas by next Sunday (12).

In total, 8,972,730 million doses of vaccine produced in partnership with BioNTec will be delivered, according to a schedule released by Pfizer.

Vaccines are granted to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, responsible for distribution to states and municipalities.

According to the folder, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the third most used in Brazil. Also available in the PNI are Coronavac (Sinovac/Butantan), Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

There are already more than 59 million doses of Pfizer distributed in the country, since the beginning of vaccination, according to the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer vaccine will be used for third dose

The immunizing agent from Pfizer will preferably be used in the application of the third dose against Covid-19 in Brazil. The guidance is from the Ministry of Health, which announced in August the planning for the application of vaccines. Alternatively, viral vector immunizers from AstraZeneca and Janssen may be used.

The vaccination campaign with the third dose will start in the second half of September and will initially only cover people over 70 years old who received the second dose at least six months ago and immunosuppressed individuals who were vaccinated 28 days ago, considering all vaccines available in the parents.

Other states and cities, however, have already started immunization with the third dose or announced different dates from the Ministry of Health schedule, such as São Paulo, for example, which started this category of vaccination last Monday (6).

“Ideal is for Pfizer,” says an expert

In an interview with CNN, the infectologist from Unicamp and consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) Raquel Stucchi said that the ideal immunizer against Covid-19 as a booster for the elderly who received Coronavac initially is that of Pfizer.

According to the health professional, this is due to the messenger RNA vaccine technology.

“For the additional dose, the ideal is to make a vaccine that is different from the first dose, because this increases the response of our body, of our defense system”, explained Stucchi. “Studies show that making immunizations from different laboratories is highly recommended.”

Pfizer released for teenagers

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one that already has authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for application to the public between 12 and 17 years old.

In the city of São Paulo, for example, the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 14 years, without comorbidities or permanent physical disability, also began last Monday (6).

(With information from Jorge Fernandes Rodrigues and Lucas Rocha, from CNN, in São Paulo)