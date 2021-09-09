Brazil registers 14,430 new cases and 250 deaths from covid-19







Patient with covid-19 in the ICU of the Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) 06/18/2021 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Photo: Reuters

Brazil registered over 14,430 cases and 250 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing to 20,928,008 the contagions and 584,421 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, informed the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) on Wednesday (8).

The data, however, does not include the numbers for Ceará, which were not transmitted due to technical problems. In addition, as it was a national holiday on Tuesday (7), the report presents data lower than the average.

Despite the technical problems, the moving averages of cases and deaths continue to show a steady decline. In contaminations, the average of the last seven days is 17,685 (the lowest since November 9 last year); that of victims is at 467 (the lowest since November 13).

The mortality rate of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country is 2.8%, with Rio de Janeiro being the state with the highest rate, at 5.6%. Following are São Paulo (3.4%), Amazonas and Pernambuco (3.2%).

In total numbers, São Paulo continues to lead the national ranking, with 4,297,229 infections and 146,610 deaths. Next, in terms of contamination, appears Minas Gerais (2,086,149), Paraná (1,471,436), Rio Grande do Sul (1414,881) and Bahia (1,224,668). The states of Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro also passed the 1 million mark.

In the deaths, after São Paulo, appear Rio de Janeiro (63,354), Minas Gerais (53,407), Paraná (37,858) and Rio Grande do Sul (34,362).