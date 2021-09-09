Brazil returns to having a moving average below 500 daily deaths by Covid for the 1st time since November; holiday influences fall | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (8) 250 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 584,458 since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 526 – the lowest since November 13 (when he was in 403). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -34% and points out a trend of fall . It is the 16th consecutive day of retreat in this comparison.

Covid’s moving average of deaths hasn’t been below 500 since Nov. 27 of last year (when it was at 477). As seen in similar situations since the beginning of the pandemic, the extended Independence holiday certainly swayed down the data released in recent days. This is because the teams working on entering data from the municipalities during the holiday are reduced; there may be an upward reflection of this in the numbers of cases and deaths in the coming days.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 on Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Just the state of the Amapá shows an upward trend in deaths.

Acre, Goiás and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Roraima did not release new data on cases and deaths until this Wednesday night. According to the state Health Department, there was a problem due to instability in the state’s internet network, which made updating impossible.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,911,579 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 13,868 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 17,461 diagnoses per day –below the 20,000 mark for the second day in a row and resulting in a variation of -33% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 584,458

584,458 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 250

250 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 461 per day (variation in 14 days: -34%)

461 per day (variation in 14 days: -34%) Total confirmed cases: 20,925,899

20,925,899 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 14,320

14,320 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 17,461 (variation in 14 days: -33%)

On the rise (only 1 state): AP

AP In stability (5 states and the DF): RN, CE, DF, PB, ES, RJ

RN, CE, DF, PB, ES, RJ Falling (19 states): SC, BA, RO, AL, PI, MG, GO, RS, PE, MT, PR, MS, TO, MA, SP, PA, AM, SE, AC

SC, BA, RO, AL, PI, MG, GO, RS, PE, MT, PR, MS, TO, MA, SP, PA, AM, SE, AC Did not disclose (1 state): RO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -13%

MG: -30%

RJ: -15%

SP: -53%

DF: -1%

GO: -30%

MS: -42%

MT: -38%

AC: -100%

AM: -59%

AP: +17%

PA: -56%

RO: -24%

RR: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 8 pm on Tuesday (7), it was -9% (stability)

TO: -45%

AL: -27%

BA: -19%

EC: +1%

MA: -49%

PB: -8%

PE: -35%

PI: -29%

RN: +11%

SE: -70%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month