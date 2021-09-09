Brazil vs Peru: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing of the qualifiers | qualifiers – south america

The match between Brazil and Peru is valid for the tenth round of the Qualifiers, takes place at Arena de Pernambuco and will be broadcast live by Globo, SporTV and ge. CLICK HERE and follow in real time, with exclusive videos of moves and goals.

The duels between the teams have been commonplace in recent times. It will be the eighth clash with Tite in charge of the Seleção, since 2016, and the fourth within a year. During this period, Brazil had a large advantage, winning all the official games and losing only one friendly, played in the United States, in 2019.

The last matches were for Copa América, with a rout in the first phase (4-0) and a slim victory in the semifinals (1-0).

The overall record is also largely favorable for Brazil. In nearly 90 years of the confrontation, there were 35 wins, nine draws and five defeats – none in the qualifiers.

Brazil leads the competition with 100% success after seven games. Peru, on the other hand, is trying to recover after a bad start in the Qualifiers and is coming from a draw with Uruguay and a victory over Venezuela, both at home. With eight points in eight rounds, the selection led by Ricardo Gareca occupies the seventh place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the confrontation will not have the presence of an audience.

It is worth remembering that the first four placed directly qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth place competes in the repechage against a team from Oceania. According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, Brazil has a 99% chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

transmission: the game will be broadcast on TV Globo, with narration by Galvão Bueno and comments by Roque Júnior and Roger Flores. SporTV also airs the match, with narration by Luiz Carlos Júnior and comments by Paulo Nunes and PVC.

Probable escalations

In a press conference on the eve of the match, coach Tite confirmed that the Seleção will go to the field with the same formation that would face Argentina, on Sunday.

Thus, there will be three changes in the lineup in relation to the team that started the game against Chile last week: Lucas Verissimo instead of Marks; Gerson in the vacancy of Bruno Guimaraes; and Everton Ribeiro replacing Vini Junior. The first was due to suspension, while the other two, by choice of the coach.

This will be the eighth different lineup used in eight games in the Qualifiers.

Brazil will go to the field with: Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

Hanging: Éder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson and Neymar.

Embezzlement: Marquinhos (released) Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Malcom and Claudinho (not released by the clubs they play for) and Matheus Nunes (alleged that he would have to quarantine on his return to Portugal, but has an invitation to play in the Portuguese national team).

Possible squad of the Brazilian team against Argentina

Peru – Technician: Ricardo Gareca

Without being able to count on one of its main players, striker Paolo Guerrero, who is suspended, Peru bets on Lapadula. Also known as “Lapagol”, he is the son of an Italian father and has defended Azzurra.

Coach Ricardo Gareca will also be without Sergio Peña, who was injured in the game against Uruguay and also did not play against Venezuela at the weekend.

An old acquaintance of Brazilians, midfielder Cueva, ex-São Paulo and Santos, is one of Peru’s hopes. It was his winning goal in the last round.

Peru’s likely lineup is: Gallese, Advíncula, Santamaría, Callens and Marcos López; Tapia, Cartagena and Yotún; Carillo, Cueva and Lapadula.

Embezzlement: Guerrero (suspended) and Sergio Peña (injured).

hanging: Gallese, Advíncula, Zambrano, Trauco, Corzo and Christofer González.

Peru's likely squad to face Brazil

arbitration