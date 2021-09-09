Brazilian hotels and cities are in a ranking that elects the best in the world

Fasano Boa Vista swimming pool, the only Brazilian hotel among the top 100 in the world according to the World’s Best ranking (Photo: Tina Bini)

The traditional annual ranking World’s Best from the American specialized magazine Travel+Leisure was released this Wednesday (8), and crowns the best locations and brands related to tourism sector, such as hotels, resorts, spas, cities, islands and airports around the world, among other categories. It’s the Brazil is present in this edition, with hotels and cities highly rated by the publication’s readers.

O Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz (SP), appears in 28th place in the ranking of 100 best hotels in the world – it is the only Brazilian hotel on the list; first place on the podium went to the Mahali Mzuri hotel in Kenya. The same Fasano Boa Vista appears in second place in the list of the 10 best resorts in Central and South America.

Located approximately 45 minutes from São Paulo, the hotel has two thousand hectares amidst a luxurious bucolic setting, where guests can enjoy horse riding, a golf course, swimming pools, relax in the spa and even enjoy the finest cuisine. . From the same group, the Fasano Sao Paulo, located in the Jardins district, is also highlighted by being elected as the best hotel among the top 10 in Central and South America.

“The property of the most sophisticated hotel brand in Brazil is impressive, from the grandeur of its elegant wood-paneled façade to the most subtle details, including the hospitality of the staff and the praised Italian cuisine in its exclusive restaurant”, describes the publication. In the same category, the JW Marriott Hotel, in Rio de Janeiro, appears in 10th place. In the category of hotels, classifications were made taking into account characteristics such as rooms, facilities, location, service, food and price.

In terms of the best cities, the Rio de Janeiro comes third among the top 10 in Central and South America – in first place is Antigua Guatemala, in Guatemala, and at the bottom of the same list is São Paulo. Historical points, culture, gastronomy, values ​​and kindness of the inhabitants were taken into account when voting in this category.

others on the podium

With its blue waters and characteristic buildings, Milos, in Greece, jumped from third place last year to first place among the 25 best islands in the world. In the ranking of the islands of Mexico, Central and South America, Brazil does not appear, but Galapagos, Ecuador, appears for the 18th consecutive time in the position of number one.

The Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende emerged in first position among the best cities in the world, leaving Udaipur, India, and Istanbul, Turkey, in second and third place respectively.

Singapore’s Changi Airport was the champion in the readers’ choice among the best airports in the world – the location has been in the same position on the list for more than a decade. Considered the best airport in the world in 2021 for the Skytrax World Airport Awards, the “Oscar” of the airport sector, the Doha Airport appears in the list World’s Best 2021 in fifth place.

O World’s Best Awards is an annual award from Travel+Leisure based on the votes of readers of the publication. This year’s edition opened for voting on January 11 and ended on May 10, a period that also coincided with the gradual reopening of various destinations around the world. Check out all categories and champions on official site.