Brazilian national team: Tite announces the lineup for the game against Peru and talks about Brazil vs Argentina

The Brazilian team is going to the field with the same team that would face the Argentines. Coach commented on the final decision of the last match

the coach of Brazilian Team, tit, gave a press conference this Thursday and confirmed the team that is going to the field for the duel against Peru, Thursday, at 21:30, at Arena Pernambuco, for the qualifiers. He also, for the first time, spoke about what happened in the match against Argentina, last Sunday.

“The fair decision is to respect the laws, the fair decision is first and foremost the health of people. The fair decision is that the sport is important, but it has an importance scale where health is above, the laws are above“, said Tite, after being asked what would be the right decision to take on this occasion. And it went even further.

“I wish the game had happened, yes. Before that, all the manifestations of Anvisa, of the Ministry of Health, are absolutely correct, regarding laws, respecting laws, football is not above that, it has to be respected, we are dealing with lives. “Oh, but he opened another one.” I do not want to know. I have criteria that go above that: it’s health, yes, it has a public, we work. Associated with this, when you have health and vaccine, you will have a job and work, associated with that you will have dignity. But coming and going over laws, circumventing situations, that doesn’t exist. I do want the game to happen. Maybe the runtime… can’t judge that. I don’t have enough knowledge to know what was done and at what time it was done. I cannot judge and must not judge. But to go over the laws… Oh, no. A little respect for an entity, a country, a people, a club, a team. Calm! Respect, yes”.

The match between Brazil and Argentina did not take place due to a problem with Argentine athletes (Photo: Getty Images)

During the press conference, Tite took the opportunity to confirm that the team that will go to the field is the same team that would play against Argentina: Weverton, Danilo, Lucas Veríssimo, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

The coach also analyzed the next opponent. He preached respect in his words and said that the team will need to understand the different contexts that the match can present and be effective, whether with or without the ball, but always seeking to produce offensive plays and have regularity.