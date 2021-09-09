Brazilian team trains at Arena Pernambuco before facing Peru; see likely escalation | Brazilian Team

The match, which takes place at 9:30 pm (GMT) and is valid for the tenth round of the competition, will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge.

On the eve of the game, coach Tite led a practice on a reduced field, with two teams with 11 players. There was no division between reserves and holders. Afterwards, he led a tactical work with the athletes who will start the match, but this part of the activity was not shown on CBF TV.

1 de 1 Tite led the Brazilian team’s training at Arena Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV Tite led the Brazilian team’s training at Arena Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV

The tendency is for the coach to take to the field the same formation chosen to face Argentina, last Sunday, in a classic that ended up being suspended.

The probable squad of Brazil to face Peru is: Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Lucas Veríssimo and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar and Gabigol.

It is worth remembering that the team does not have defender Marquinhos. He would have to serve a suspension against Argentina, but, as the match was suspended, the CBF chose not to cast him against Peru to avoid possible future punishments. Released, the defender did not even travel to Recife.

Chosen to replace him, Lucas Veríssimo will make his debut with the hopscotch – it would be on Sunday, but it lasted just over four minutes.

Since arriving in Recife, at dawn on Wednesday, the delegation from the region has been receiving the heat of the fans from Pernambuco. Dozens of fans gathered in front of the hotel where the team is concentrated to see and encourage the players on their way out to practice.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Thursday’s game will once again take place without the presence of fans.