Brazil’s first car gains electric version in Europe | Cars

The electrical subcompact Microline 2.0

is an attraction of the Motor Show in Munich (Germany) with a design inspired by the Romi-Isetta

from the 50s. This was the first car to be produced in Brazil, between 1956 and 1961, by Romi SA, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP).

The model was introduced as a prototype by Swiss manufacturer Micro in 2016, with plans to launch it by 2018. After a considerable delay in the schedule and design changes, the Microlino was finally shown in its final version. It will be sold in three versions, with different autonomy and performance delivery capabilities.

O Microline

of production brings all the features anticipated in prototypes since 2016. It is a modern reinterpretation of the classic developed by the Italian company Iso Automotoveicolinos in the 50s. Thus, the front door no longer has a handle, which was replaced by a button.

There is room for two people and 230 liters of cargo capacity. Unlike the classic 1950s model, the Microlino has a fixed steering column and ergonomic seats. The panel bets on a minimalist visual language, with a multimedia center that also works as the vehicle’s control panel.

The three versions of the Microlino will have unique appearances. The input model urban

it will be sold in white and orange, with a glossy black ceiling and interior linings made with dark fabrics.

The intermediate model sweet

adds chrome accents to the exterior, plus blue, red and gray colors for the bodywork. Inside, the lining is vegan leather. The high-end version compete

can be purchased in graphite, green and chrome shades, with a black painted sunroof.

The electric motor develops 17 hp of power and 11 kgfm of torque. In sports mode, the power can reach 25 hp, even if its autonomy is compromised. Micro discloses that the compact can reach 50 km/h in 5 seconds, with a maximum speed limited to 90 km/h.

The Microlino can be purchased with 6 kWh, 10.5 kWh and 14 kWh batteries. The range at 100% load is 95 km, 175 km and 230 km, respectively. The company also discloses that it is possible to recharge the battery from 0 to 80% and an ordinary household outlet in four hours.

Despite the high costs for development, Micro did not raise the price of the Microlino 2.0. The model produced in Turin (Italy) can be purchased from 12.5 thousand euros (R$ 73 thousand in simple conversion). The factory’s annual capacity is 7,500, but the company anticipates that it is working to increase the volume.

the first national car

The Isetta began to be produced by Indústrias Romi SA in 1956, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP), being the first vehicle to be manufactured in Brazil. The compact, originally developed by the Italian company Iso Automotoveicoli, was launched with a two-stroke engine and a single front door.

The Isetta was modernized in 1959, gaining a four-stroke engine of BMW origin, but sales didn’t rock. Romi stopped producing the model in 1961, following its operations focused on agricultural machinery in Brazil until today.