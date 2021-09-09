Britney Spears Case: The singer’s lawyer points out the true and treacherous reason why Jamie Spears gave up guardianship

Where is there smoke, is there fire?! This Tuesday (7), the North American CNN reported that Jamie Spears had filled a petition for Justice to finally put an end to the guardianship of Britney Spears. Amid various rumors that the patriarch was trying to extort his daughter into leaving her guardianship, the star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, pointed out that Jamie would have taken such an initiative out of fear of accountability for all that has been spent in recent years. with the artist’s money, plus Britney’s recent abuse allegations.

According to documents that surfaced yesterday, Jamie Spears has changed the argument of his speeches in recent years, and for the first time claimed that Spears would no longer need guardianship. “Recent events related to this guardianship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that the foundations for establishing a guardianship may no longer exist”, he said. “As Mr. Spears has said many times, he only wants the best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wishes to end guardianship and believes she can mind her own business, Mr. Spears believes she should have that chance.”, completed.

In an interview with NBC this Wednesday (8), Mathew Rosengart claimed that Jamie Spears’ intentions to end the guardianship as soon as possible and suddenly would be different. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage while trying to extract a multi-million dollar deal, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no agreement”, began the professional, referring to the singer’s father’s extortion attempts.

Since taking over the Britney Spears case, Rosengart has jumped in to finally get the pop diva to dump her father as tutor. His plans for the courts included a detailed account of everything that had been done with his client’s money in recent years, trying to prove the incompetent management. And that is precisely what Jamie is trying to avoid.

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting down for a sworn statement and responding to findings made under oath, but as we assess his petition – which was wrongly sent to the media before of being presented by a lawyer – our investigation will continue”, assured Rosengart. In addition, the lawyer said he will not ignore the testimony given by Britney Spears in court, denouncing the father of abuse during the time he controlled her finances and personal and professional decisions.

“My father and everyone involved in this guardianship and in managing my career who played a key role in punishing me – ma’am, they should be in prison. I’m here to get rid of my father and accuse him of guardianship abuse. I want him investigated. This guardianship allowed my father to ruin my life”, vented Britney Spears in her last testimony in July. A new hearing on the case is scheduled for September 29.

Understand the case of Britney’s guardianship

In 2008, Britney Spears went to live under the tutelage managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and since then the star has no control over her own trajectory. In September of last year, a judge appointed manager Jodi Montgomery as the artist’s temporary tutor for the artist’s personal affairs after her father left office, citing “personal health reasons.” Jamie is still responsible for controlling the financial part of her daughter’s life.

In the United States, guardianship status is decreed by a court for people unable to make decisions for themselves. In the case of the singer, she went through a troubled period in 2007, due to the lack of control in the use of illegal substances and alcoholic beverages, resulting in several problems in court, especially in relation to the custody of her children.

Concerned for the star’s well-being, fans from all over the world took to social networks and even the streets with the #FreeBritney movement. The campaign reached the top of the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil and around the globe, and continues to be a recurring theme in the media. The pop diva also shocked the world in June of this year, when she spoke for the first time in court, and denounced several abuses she suffered while under Jamie Spears’ direct interference.