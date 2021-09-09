BRL 30 million per year in fan token

Flamengo presented this Wednesday (8th) to a restricted group of board members, the contract for launching its fan token (fto) on the Sócios.Com platform.

And as published here, the deal that will guarantee the club a minimum of R$153 million at the exchange rate of R$5.32 over the next four and a half years, specifically until December 2025.

About R$ 30 million per year, a little less than the R$ 32 million paid by BRB in the master sponsorship quota on the shirt.

The agreement is signed with Mediarex, a company based in Malta and owned by Frenchman Alexandre Dreyfus. It is the platform that houses the fan tokens of the European giants.

To be valid, the contract still needs to pass through the scrutiny of the Deliberative Council, which will certainly endorse the approval of the “little council” that analyzed it in the first instance.

The currency used is the dollar and the guaranteed minimum of US$28,750 million to be converted into real was divided into three parts:

The company pays US$13.75 million (R$73.15 million) as a fan token licensing fee, a non-variable amount.

It invests US$1.5 million (R$7.98 million) in the club’s digital media, promoting the token on FlaTV and social networks.

And it guarantees US$ 13.5 million (R$ 71.82 million) for the sale of cryptocurrencies, 50% more than exceeding US$ 3 million annually

Flamengo will also be entitled to a bonus of US$ 500 thousand per year when the company reaches US$ 20 million in sales.

The tokens made available on the Sócios.Com platform will be of the type that will allow direct interaction in promotional and institutional actions, with face value modulated by the market.

Soon, the club will sign a new contract for the launch of a cryptocurrency aimed at launching historical collectibles involving its brands and patents.