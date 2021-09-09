Bruno Henrique and Hulk are the myths of the first round of Cartola FC 2021; check out the selection | cartola FC

Less games, more games. This is the summary of Flamengo in the first round of Cartola FC 2021. Team with the fewest games in the Brazilian Championship (16, after 19 rounds), Rubro-Negro was the team that obtained the greatest amount of myths in the fantasy game. This fact is reflected in the selection of Cartola’s first round, with five names: Bruno Henrique, which has the highest average (8.68), Arrascaeta (6.92), Isla (5.45), Rodrigo Caio (5.08), in addition to the technician Renato Gaucho (6.08).
The other members of the shift selection are:
- Fernando Miguel (Atletico-GO goalkeeper), with 5.31
- Bruno Méndez (International defender), with 4.72
- Aderlan (Brantino side), with 5.81
- Edenilson (half of the International), with 6.27
- ederson (half of Fortaleza), with 5.99
- Hulk (Atletico-MG striker), with 7.48
- Marine (Santos striker), with 6.01
Check below the video with all the goals and the assistance of Bruno Henrique, the biggest myth of the first round of Cartola FC 2021:
Bruno Henrique is the myth of Cartola FC’s first round with the highest average
The selection of the first round, which brings together the players with the best averages within their positions, consider those who played at least 40% of their team’s games. This cut made impossible, for example, the entry of Gabigol, who has an average of 9.62, but only six games played.
Hulk is the top scorer and the second best average in the first round of Cartola FC — Photo: André Durão
In this context of 40% of games, the second myth is Hulk, from Atlético-MG, with an average of 7.48 in 17 matches. In addition to the second best average of the national team, the athlete is also the player with the most accumulated points: 127.10. Arrascaeta, with an average of 6.92, as already mentioned, completes the podium of the round with nine matches played.
Game numbers and main scouts from the first round myths
|Player
|Team
|Position
|No. of games
|main scout
|Fernando Miguel
|Atlético-GO
|Goalkeeper
|16
|54 defenses
|Rodrigo Caio
|Flamengo
|Defender
|8
|22 trips
|Bruno Méndez
|International
|Defender
|9
|27 trips
|Aderlan
|Bragantino
|Side
|13
|44 trips
|isla
|Flamengo
|Side
|8
|17 trips
|Arrascaeta
|Flamengo
|Sock
|9
|5 assists
|Edenilson
|International
|Sock
|17
|8 goals
|ederson
|strength
|Sock
|18
|56 trips
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|Attacker
|12
|8 goals
|Hulk
|Atlético-MG
|Attacker
|17
|7 goals
|Marine
|saints
|Attacker
|11
|4 goals