Bruno Henrique should stay out and Fla is at risk of losing another starter against Palmeiras

The attacker is close to starting the transition to return to acting, while a defender complained of pain and will be re-evaluated; the likely replacement is already known

The coach Renato Gaucho, who won a long period to train the team, prepares the Flamengo aiming for a direct duel at the top of the Brazilian Championship standings. in the afternoon of the next Sunday (12), the Rubro-Negro faces the palm trees, at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for 20th round, which will mark the reopening of the second round.

For the confrontation with the Paulistas, the Flamengo have remote chances in tell with Bruno Henrique. The striker, who has not played since the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, on August 25, when he was substituted during the first stage, is dealing with a right thigh muscle injury and has not yet begun the physical transition.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”, the 27 shirt has been performing works supervised by physiotherapists. The squad’s activity on Thursday (9) will be decisive and, if the player starts the transition, he will have small chances of coming back. In addition to Bruno Henrique, the coach may have another important embezzlement.

Filipe Luís: doubt for the weekend (Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF)

Still according to “O Dia”, Filipe Luís did not participate in any activity with the red-black squad this week and it is doubtful against Palmeiras. The left-back complained of muscle aches and, although Flamengo has not officially manifested itself, it can undergo medical exams to understand the extent of the problem.

With the absence of Filipe Luís, Renato Gaúcho’s technical committee called the young Ramon and Italo, from the under-20, to compose the professional’s training. If the holder does not have game conditions, the likely substitute It’s Renê, who trains normally after being injured against ABC, on July 29, at the Copa do Brasil, already recovered from Covid-19.