Caio Ribeiro post after chemotherapy: ‘One more to go’

Caio Ribeiro posted a photo on Instagram to reassure his fans about his cancer treatment. Accompanied by his parents, the former player showed that he had just come out of a chemotherapy session and said that there is one more to the conclusion of this process.

“Another completed chemo. Now there is only one more left,” he wrote.

The TV Globo commentator revealed this week that he has cancer. In a post made on his official Instagram profile, he explained that he has already started treatment after a lump appeared in his neck.

Now 46 years old, Caio said he decided to make the treatment public to reassure fans. Also, he talked a little bit about some of the consequences that chemotherapy is for hair loss.

Caio Ribeiro celebrates chemotherapy: ‘One more to go’ Image: Instagram

What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?

It is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, a set composed of organs and tissues that produce cells responsible for immunity, and vessels that have the function of carrying cells throughout the body.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), this category of lymphoma can appear anywhere in the body, and symptoms depend on its location. Among its main characteristics, there are the painless tongues that can appear in places like the neck, armpits and groin.