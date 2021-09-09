Caixa releases withdrawal of the 5th installment for those born in May; LOOK

This Thursday (09/09), Caixa allows the withdrawal of the 5th installment of emergency aid for another group of beneficiaries. Check out.

After a brief break due to the Brazilian Independence holiday, Caixa resumed the release of the withdrawal from 5th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of Bolsa Família. In other words, members of CadÚnico (Single Registry of the Federal Government) and citizens who received the benefit in December last year.

The banking institution, this Thursday (09/09), will allow the withdrawal of money from beneficiaries born in May. As before, the dates were planned in a staggered way, keeping in mind the general public’s birthday month. The schedule for the withdrawal of the 5th installment started on September 1st and will until the 20th of the same month.

It is worth remembering that Bolsa Família beneficiaries have already had the right to withdraw the portion of the aid within the same period provided for deposits in their account. What about the amounts of emergency aid payments? In 2021, they are variables and cannot be accumulated during the same month..

Mothers who are heads of households receive R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to the amount of R$150. Other citizens are entitled to the amount of R$250.

Withdrawal of the 5th installment of emergency aid

The withdrawals of the 5th installment to the general public were organized according to the birthday month. Those who were born in May, therefore, can now withdraw their money this Thursday, September 9, 2021. How there was no opening of new registrations in 2021, emergency aid is being granted to those who already received the money last year.

The analysis and processing of the benefit is being carried out by Dataprev. Check the calendar for the release of the loot of the 5th installment to beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família: