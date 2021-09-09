Calculate and find out how much you will receive from 2022 with readjustment · Jornal Midiamax

The expected adjustment to the minimum wage will impact several benefits. One of them is the PIS-PASEP, which will have to pay a higher amount from 2022 to the beneficiaries who are entitled.
The projection for the national floor is for an adjustment of R$69 for next year, that is, the minimum wage will go from the current R$1,100 to R$1,169 from January 2022. This will be the maximum amount paid by the PIS -PASEP.
In this way, the new value will be the calculation basis for salary bonus payments, according to the table below, which considers the months worked in the year to confirm the benefit amount:
|Months worked
|2021
|2022
|1 month
|BRL 92
|BRL 98
|2 months
|BRL 184
|BRL 196
|3 months
|R$ 276
|BRL 294
|Four months
|BRL 368
|BRL 392
|Five months
|BRL 460
|BRL 490
|6 months
|BRL 552
|BRL 588
|7 months
|BRL 664
|BRL 686
|8 months
|BRL 736
|BRL 784
|9 months
|BRL 828
|BRL 882
|10 months
|BRL 920
|BRL 980
|11 months
|BRL 1,012
|BRL 1,078
|12 months
|BRL 1,100
|BRL 1,169
New PIS-PASEP 2022 calendar
There is still no definition on the payment dates for the salary bonus for next year, but the expectation is that the new calendar should be made available in January 2022 and deposits must start already in February.
It is also worth remembering that the Codefat Resolution (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) which determined the postponement of the PIS/Pasep to 2022, also determined that all workers must receive the allowance still in first semester next year.
who receives the allowance
The Salary Allowance provided for in the law is the constitutional benefit of the right of the worker who:
- Have been registered for at least 5 years in PIS;
- Has received from an employer an average remuneration of up to 2 (two) minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;
- Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;
- It appears in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information) relevant to the base year.