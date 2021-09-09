Carille rejects the defensive label and evaluates the Santos squad: “Very strong” – 09/09/2021

Presented this morning (9), coach Fábio Carille rejected the defensive label and stated that he intends to seek a balance between defense and attack at Santos. Due to his time at Corinthians, the coach was marked by a more defensive football, however, he does not see this as a rule.

Carille explained that he doesn’t intend to mess with the starting lineup too much in this beginning of work. Who will observe the cast on a daily basis to, little by little, implement their way of working.

“You can expect a well-organized team. I’ll change very little for the next games. Little by little, put what I think. And think so that the gears work in the best possible way,” he explained.

“The game scheme does not define whether you are offensive or defensive. The tactical distribution on the field does not define that, but the attitude of the players. The 4-1-4-1 can be very offensive, like Tite’s [no Corinthians] that I participated. We look for balance, we have to attack and defend, and it is this balance that I will seek at Santos,” he added.

Fábio Carille will have his first contact with the players this afternoon, in addition to leading his first activity at CT Rei Pelé. Despite having been recently hired, the coach studied Santos’ squad and sees them as a “very strong team”.

“The best thing is to enter the CT and, on a day-to-day basis, show some position that can leverage the squad. It’s still too early. I’ve already tried to see that it’s a well-balanced group, players arriving and recovering. Santos has a very strong team,” he said.

His debut will be this Saturday, against Bahia, in Vila Belmiro, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Carille will have some players returning from injury, such as Luiz Felipe, Madson and Marinho, who trained normally this week. However, he will still not have Emiliano Velázquez, who will serve an automatic suspension after being sent off in the Spanish Championship.

Santos’ situation is delicate in the Brasileirão, as he occupies the 14th position in the table, with only 22 points, flirting with the relegation zone. On Tuesday (14), Carille will already have a decision against Athletico-PR, in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Fish lost 1-0.