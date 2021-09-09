CBF called Casa Civil to continue with Brazil x Argentina, says Anvisa – Sports

hostess of Brazil x Argentina for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) tried at all costs to ensure that the match was not suspended last Sunday (5), due to non-compliance with the sanitary protocol by four Argentine players. It was even worth an alleged call from the acting president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

This is the information from the supplementary report, released this Wednesday, about what happened at Neo Química Arena. According to a document signed by the server Yunes Eiras Baptista, the president of the CBF said that he was already in contact with the minister of the Civil House. CBF denies that this contact took place.

“I was approached by Mr. Ednaldo Rodrigues – president of CBF, stating that I was in contact with the Civil House and if I could speak with Mr. Minister Ciro Nogueira, I denied the contact and informed him to address the board of Anvisa, which I was with subordinate as it was a sanitary and legal action”, reported Yunes.

In a note sent to R7, the CBF denies that Rodrigues made any calls and said that the president does not even have the contact of Nogueira.

“The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, vehemently denies that he has made any contact with ANVISA servers under the terms reported in the Complementary Event Report on the match between Brazil and Argentina. Nor did he authorize anyone to speak on his behalf. The president of the CBF did not talk about this or any other matter with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, he doesn’t even have his telephone contact”, said Rodrigues.

As had also been made clear in the official broadcast of the match, a member of the organization tried to minimize the need to notify players on the field with the promise that they would be replaced at half-time. This professional even tries to take the server back to the locker room.

These attitudes are classified in the supplementary report signed by Yunes as obstruction and embarrassment to the work that was being done. According to the server, he and agents of the Federal Police were prevented from entering the Albiceleste team’s locker room.

“Several others who identified themselves as directors of some institution asked if it would be possible to negotiate, and others tried more discreet conversations, such as Mr. Sergio Ribas (vice-chairman of the Governance and Transfer Committee of Conmebol) who asked if he could provide the telephone number for contact. from some director of Anvisa to which he would report”, he said.

*updated with CBF’s response about the alleged telephone contact

