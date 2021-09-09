CBF called Ciro Nogueira to try to release the match between Brazil and Argentina

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

Anvisa’s server Yunes Eiras Baptista, who interrupted the match between Brazil and Argentina on Sunday, said in a report that the acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, tried to put him in contact with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, to ensure that the match was carried out, says O Globo.

“Around 16:45 – I was approached by Mr. Ednaldo Rodrigues – President of CBF informing that I was in contact with the Civil House and if I could speak with Mr. Minister Ciro Nogueira, I denied the contact and informed him to go to the board of ANVISA, which I was subordinate, as it was a sanitary and legal action”, says Yunes, in the agency’s report.

The civil servant mentions that he was embarrassed by Arena employees and only after insisting, with the support of Federal Police agents, he managed to enter the field.

“We emphasize the lack of collaboration in compliance with sanitary measures by those involved (CBF, CONMEBOL, AFA and the football players themselves), who apparently deliberately obstructed and constrained public servants in compliance with action in favor of the public health of the Brazilian people, based on current Brazilian legislation.”