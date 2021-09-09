CBF president claimed to negotiate with Ciro Nogueira to continue the game with Argentina, says server – Sports

BRASILIA – The acting president of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, claimed to have negotiated with the minister of the Civil House of the Bolsonaro government, the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), when asking the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) allowed to continuity of a game between the Brazilian team and Argentina, on Sunday.

The information is contained in a report prepared by an ANVISA server, Yunes Baptista, and released by the agency. In the text, the server narrates that he went to the Corinthians stadium, now called Neo Química Arena, to fine the four Argentine players who allegedly provided false information to the Brazilian authorities in order to participate in the game.

The match is valid for the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, next year. But after 4 minutes of play, the event was interrupted by Anvisa. The reason is that four Argentine players coming from the United Kingdom did not comply with the mandatory quarantine in Brazil for passengers coming from that country. This Wednesday, a member of the Argentine delegation — the group’s chef — tested positive for Covid-19. He’s in isolation.

In the document published by Anvisa, Yunes reports that he was approached by the interim president of the CBF. The latter would have said that he was in talks with Ciro Nogueira. He also asked the civil servant to speak with the minister, but he refused to do so. In the report, the server reaffirms that his action was legal.

“(Around 4:45 pm) I was approached by Mr. Ednaldo Rodrigues – President of CBF informing that I was in contact with the Civil House and if I could speak with Mr. Minister Ciro Nogueira, I denied the contact and informed him to address the board from ANVISA, which I was subordinate as it was a sanitary and legal action,” Yunes wrote in the report.

“Several others who identified themselves as directors of some institution asked if it would be possible to negotiate, and others tried more discreet conversations, such as Mr. Sergio Ribas (Vice President of the Governance and Transfer Committee of CONMEBOL) who asked if he could provide the telephone number for contact. of some director of ANVISA to which he would report”, describes the server.

“During all this time, I was standing in the access corridor to the dressing room in Argentina and surrounded by security guards, directors and the technical committee, my protection being the PF officers and two military police officers from the State of SP,” he declared in the text.

The report of state he contacted Ciro Nogueira directly, via text message, and through the minister’s press office, but he did not comment. The interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, denied the version presented by Yunes, and said that he does not even have Ciro Nogueira’s contact information.

“The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, vehemently denies that he has made any contact with ANVISA servers under the terms reported in the Complementary Event Report on the match between Brazil and Argentina. Nor did he authorize anyone to speak on his behalf. The president of the CBF did not talk about this or any other matter with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, he doesn’t even have his telephone contact. The version is fanciful,” said the director, in a statement.