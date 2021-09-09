CBF sought minister to guarantee Brazil x Argentina, says Anvisa – 08/09/2021 – Sports

A document from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) states that the acting president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues, contacted the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, so that the match between Brazil and Argentina, interrupted last Sunday (5) in its initial minutes, could be resumed.

According to the document, Rodrigues wanted Yunes Eiras Baptista, supervisor of the body responsible for paralyzing the confrontation, to speak with the minister and release the four Argentines vetoed for non-compliance with the 14-day quarantine, mandatory for foreigners arriving in Brazil from places like the United Kingdom (case of the quartet), due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The employee had gone to Neo Química Arena to deliver notifications to the opposing athletes of the Brazilian team. With the impossibility of counting on the players, Argentina left the field of play.

“At around 4:45 pm, I was approached by Mr. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, informing him that I was in contact with the Casa Civil and if I could speak with Mr. Minister Ciro Nogueira. I denied the contact and informed him to go to the board of Anvisa, which I was subordinate, since it was a sanitary and legal action”, wrote Baptista in an excerpt of the document.

The CBF denied, through a note, that the acting president of the confederation had made contact with ANVISA servers under the reported terms. And he stated that the top hat did not authorize any person to speak on his behalf.

“The president of CBF did not talk about this or any other matter with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, [nem] you don’t even have your phone contact. The version is fanciful”, says the text.

Palácio do Planalto was contacted by the report, but did not manifest itself until the conclusion of this text.

Anvisa’s inspector said that, in addition to the president of CBF, other directors questioned whether a negotiation would be possible. According to Baptista, Sergio Ribas, vice president of the Governance and Transfer Commission at Conmebol, requested the telephone number to contact an ANVISA director to whom he would report.

Conmebol only said, through a statement, that FIFA gave until Sunday (12) for the confederation, the AFA (Argentine Football Association) and the CBF to comment on what happened.

The inspector added that Anvisa’s intention was to comply with the sanitary measure, and should be limited to the notification of the four players. Therefore, they should not participate in the match due to disrespect for sanitary legislation and public health.

However, since arriving at the stadium, with the help of federal police, Baptista reported difficulties in the collaboration of those involved in the match in complying with sanitary measures. He mentioned CBF, Conmebol, AFA and the players themselves.

Initially, inspectors and police were instructed to wait in a box. “The fact that it was not directed to an interlocutor with decision-making power (directors and/or organizers of the institution) in a specific area (more private), being directed to a public exhibition area (cabin), in my opinion indicated an attempt at embarrassment ,” wrote Baptista.

He said he withdrew from the box in order to force a definition. A person guided him to the Argentine national team’s locker room and informed him that from that point onwards there could be no photos or footage due to safety and commercial issues.

“The personal impression was that the respective displacement was purposely slow and disorganized to gain time and a way to direct (through constraint) a possible negotiation.”

Upon arrival at the locker room, the inspector says he was directed to an adjacent room. He points out that at various times he asked if any manager could sign for the players, which was promptly denied. Because of this, the Federal Police delegates started a conversation in order to reach an agreement, which did not happen either.

“At around 4:00 pm, not being able to confirm the time, I heard the performance of the national anthem (when the obstruction became clear). I immediately started moving towards the door and forwarding to the field access tunnel. Once again there was a disorganized attempt to avoid the action, but the PF officers followed along, opening the way”, says Baptista, in another excerpt of the Anvisa document.

Four Argentine national team players gave false information and concealed that they were in the UK in the last 14 days: Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. They play on Premier League football teams.

The Ministry of Health denied a request for exceptional authorization so that four Argentine players could be released from the quarantine period, provided for in the country’s current health regulations, and play against the Brazilian team.

The application was rejected 51 minutes before the match between Argentina and Brazil started. The match was interrupted with six minutes of the ball rolling.

The Argentines’ request was made on Saturday (4). The letter of the assistant executive secretary for Health, Alessandro Glauco dos Anjos de Vasconcelos, who rejected the request, was signed electronically at 15:09 on Sunday.