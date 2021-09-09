‘Celebrity broker’ is one of the targets of the second phase of Operation Kryptos and appointed as the financial operator of the ‘pharaoh’ of bitcoins

RIO — While in the world of the famous Michael de Souza Magno is known as the “celebrity broker”, for the Federal Police (PF) he is appointed as the financial operator of the fraudulent pyramid scheme set up by prisoner former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos on the last 25th and known as the “pharaoh” of bitcoins. Fifteen days after Glaidson’s arrest, Magno is one of the targets of the second phase of Operation Kryptos this Thursday. The agents were at his apartment, on the Peninsula, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, but they didn’t find him. In addition to him, the investigators are looking for businessman João Marcus Pinheiro Dumas Viana, who has not been found either. He has a connection with Glaidson’s business.

Glaidson Acacio: the former waiter and former pastor who became the ‘bitcoin pharaoh’ millionaire

In this phase of the operation, police officers and tax auditors are serving two preventive arrest warrants and two search and seizure warrants in Rio. So far, no one has been arrested. The warrants were issued by the judge of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court, Vitor Barbosa Valpuesta.

In a report on Operation Kryptos, obtained by GLOBO, the broker appears as an important operator of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, the former waiter’s company that promised exorbitant returns through investment in cryptocurrencies. Although the document points out that there is no formal link between the broker and Glaidson, Michael was, according to the PF, linked to the couple Tunay Pereira Lima and Marcia Pinto dos Anjo, both arrested on the same day as the former waiter. The couple are partners with Glaidson.

According to the report, the broker declared, in 2021, assets and taxable income of R$ 32,700, in addition to assets of just over R$ 293,000. “Nevertheless, since 2017, his patrimony and his standard of living have increased a lot, which leads the RFB (Brazilian Federal Revenue) to point him out as a probable default evader”, states the text.





talk about escape

Michael Magno also appears in an excerpt of the report that talks about the possibility that Glaidson fled Brazil. A telephone tap, carried out with the authorization of the Court, recorded a conversation between the broker and an unidentified man, in which the two, according to investigators, would deal with the businessman’s departure from the country.

The phone call took place last Monday afternoon, August 23, at 2:30 pm. “Because he already knew he had to get out of the country fast,” the caller says to Michael, referring, according to the PF, to the former waiter. A little later, Michael himself says: “I should have left, man, to ‘be’ far away from here. Then it stays in Rio, it keeps going on a review, it keeps going I don’t know where, it’s going to the party”.

Glaidson’s lawyers deny that he had any intention of fleeing the country for good. According to the businessman’s defense, he would travel to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where a kind of GAS congress would take place. The event abroad would bring together partners, consultants and family members in a luxury all-inclusive resort. The activities would start on August 25th, the date of the arrest, and would go on until August 31st.

The possibility that the businessman would leave Brazil together with dozens of other people linked to GAS, in fact, was a reason for concern for Michael in the call monitored by the agents. “It’s already calling attention, it has to go ‘OFF’, it can’t go with everyone, with a dog. With a parakeet and a parrot. Got it? He can’t, damn it,” complains the operator to the other man , who agrees.

Football Artists and Players

On social media, Michael Magno identifies himself as a pioneer in the high-end real estate segment, and his company as “30 years of great business”. In a profile of the brokerage firm that bears his name, he appears on a speedboat, in Búzios, in a photo with the caption: “Carregando as Energies for the Week”. In another post, he descends from a helicopter in Barra da Tijuca: “Another blessed week”, he wrote.

In an article from 2019, on a page about celebrities, Michael was proud of having already sold a property for R$ 20 million. According to the text, in addition to actors Bruno Gagliasso and Nilvea Stelmann, he would also have done business with Eri Johhson, Kadu Moliterno, Rayane Moraes and Juliana Kieling, in addition to singer Preta Gil and soccer players Nenê, Henrique Dourado and Giovanni Augusto .