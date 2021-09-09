Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2407 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 39 million

posted on 9/8/2021 7:55 PM / updated on 9/8/2021 8:31 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (8/9), four lotteries: Quina’s 5652 contests; 141 from Super Seven, 2407 from Mega-Sena and 2211 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 39.2 million, had the following dozen drawn: 13-17-31-43-54-55.

The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked.

lotteries

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$700 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-08-20-22-25-26-28-41-46-47-54-57-64-72-81-85-86-90-92-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$6.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 16-43-49-52-73.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: two

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 7

Column 5: 3

Column 6: 1

Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked.

