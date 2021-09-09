Chevrolet Cruze Sport6 ​​will finally have RS sports version in Brazil

In July 2021, the General Motors announced the launch of four models by the end of the year. In this sense, the automaker is about to debut its last and most iconic product on the list. After electric bolt, of restyled Equinox SUV and of the S10 pickup truck in Z71 off-road version, a Chevrolet confirmed the Cross Sport6 ​​RS. In other words, it will be the first time that the hatch will have the sports version here in Brazil.

As part of the reactivation of the R$ 10 billion investment announced in 2019, the four novelties were unveiled and are in the launch and/or pre-sale process, as is the case with new Bolt, which opens this September.

Disclosure/Chevrolet

According to the manufacturer, the new cross it will basically have a “factory tuning”. In other words, it will bet on style, with skirts, deflectors and larger wheels with a more imposing design. That’s because the RS line (acronym for Rally Sports) identifies Chevrolet cars with a spicier look. Although the brand has not yet released images, the hatch will look like the one in the main photo, which was sold in the United States.

However, despite the distinct look, it is important to remember that the models adapted for this special version do not offer an ?upgrade? in performance. This was even the case of the Onyx RS, which debuted the sports line in the Brazilian market in 2020 with its peppery design as its main appeal.

Onix RS – Disclosure/Chevrolet

Cruze Special Edition

Although GM has not released a specific date for the release, the release of the version will be in October. “In Brazil, the RS line will soon also be available for the Cruze Sport6. But let’s not stop there, as there is a consumer desire for this concept to be extended to other Chevrolet turbo models,” said Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing GM South America.

GM realized that Brazilians are increasingly interested in special versions of cars. Therefore, the brand left to reveal the new version of the Cruze Sport6, as the sports emblem is one of the most revered, according to the automaker. However, it is worth remembering that, with the exception of some countries in South America, the medium hatch it has already been discontinued in several markets around the world.

However, it is very likely that the manufacturer will take advantage of some features of the Cruze RS, which was marketed in the United States in 2018 and has already been discontinued. The model itself had a different styling bumper and 18-inch wheels. In addition, horizontal fog lamps, darkened interior and sports pedals were also part of the remodeling.

When it comes to a mechanical set, the hatch will have no changes. Following the previous line, the model will be equipped with a 1.4 16V Turbo Flex, with a power of 153 hp and a maximum torque of 24.5 kgfm at 2,000 rpm. The exchange should be the same six-speed automatic.

In terms of values, if Chevrolet follows the same line as the Onix RS, it is expected that the price of the Cruze RS will start at R$ 140 thousand.

S10 Z71

Chevrolet/Disclosure

After the 2021 chip crisis, the only model that continued in GM production was the Pickup S10, which ended up becoming its flagship. Therefore, it was not surprising that the automaker chose Brazil to present the unprecedented version Z71, with a more adventurous proposal.

In this sense, the pickup will debut in the market with a preparation for the off-road, but not just visual. The model will have high suspension, all-terrain tires, among other adjustments. In addition, it will have many accessories to boast an imposing look, as well as receive modifications aimed at the 4×4, such as suspension changes and high and grooved tires.

The official launch of the pickup S10 Z71 it will be in October and will compete for sales with the Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

New Electric Bolt

Chevrolet/Disclosure

GM is engaged in the electrification of the Chevrolet brand and now, in Brazil, this has become even clearer with the launch of the hatch version of the Chevrolet Bolt. The model will even compete with the Fiat 500e, Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe.

Being the only one that is pre-ordered, the new version that promises a high technology lasted less than 24 hours in stock and had all 20 units of the first batch sold out. That’s because the price was a salty R$317 thousand. In terms of engine, the hatch has the same electric engine of 203 hp and 36.7 mkgf of torque.

Equinox 2022 SUV

Disclosure/Chevrolet

It was recently released by Car Journal that the new Chevrolet Equinox 2022 already runs in final tests in Brazil. O mexican SUV comes to fight in the most disputed segment of the year 2021. In the Brazilian market, the model arrives in the Premier version equipped with a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine, which generates 172 hp of power and 27.8 mkgf of torque.

In this sense, the new Chevrolet Equinox will be in the match against the Jeep Compass T270 with flexible 1.3 turbo engine, which generates up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf with ethanol. As well as compete with the Volkswagen Taos 250 TSI, equipped with the 1.4 TSI flexible turbo of 150 hp and 25.5 mkgf. On all three models, the transmission is six-speed automatic. Although, the Chevrolet will be the only one with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The debut of the SUV is still expected for the month of September. And, currently, the Chevrolet Equinox has a suggested price of R$ 187,240.

