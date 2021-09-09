China and the Taliban step up their honeymoon | International

More information

The apparent — and cautious — honeymoon between the Taliban and China continues and intensifies. A day after the militia reported the formation of its government in Afghanistan, in which only members of the group will participate and in which there are no women, Beijing gave its approval to what it called a “necessary step” to end “three weeks of anarchy” and begin restoration of order and reconstruction. It also confirmed that it is willing to maintain communication with the new leaders of the Central Asian country.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for his part, has ratified the sending of emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which will receive from China a shipment of grain, winter equipment, vaccines and medicines worth 26 million euros (159 million euros). of reais). The two countries have a small border in common, 70 kilometers long.

Contacts between Beijing and the Taliban, and with other countries with interests in Afghanistan, have been intense in recent weeks, since the Chinese foreign minister met in the city of Tianjin with a representation of the radical group in late July. Wang Yi spoke on Wednesday during a videoconference meeting with diplomatic representatives from six neighboring nations: Pakistan, China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran. Taliban politician in Qatar, Abdul Salam Hanafi, now deputy prime minister in Kabul. Next week, a regional security summit will be held in Dushanbe, which will address the Afghan situation and which may include the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The poll between the new Afghan leaders and China is reciprocal: both hope to benefit from the relationship, but want proof that they can trust each other. Xi Jinping’s government was willing to collaborate with the militia and help in the reconstruction process after the withdrawal of the United States and its allies after 20 years of war; in the long run, and if the country manages to stabilize, China is interested in the mineral wealth that may exist in the Afghan subsoil, the extraction of which has been made impossible by complicated geography and decades of constant conflict.

In exchange for its help, Beijing demands assurances that the Taliban will not allow the use of its territory for possible terrorist attacks against its Xinjiang region, bordering Afghanistan and home to the Uighur Muslim minority, where in the past there were attacks that Beijing attributes to radical groups of this ethnicity.

“China knows it needs to be more active, diplomatically and politically, and it is being. It also knows that it will have to deal with the situation largely through Pakistan —the great ally of the Taliban—. And it has these reservations about what Taliban guarantees mean, and how far Pakistan can put pressure on them,” says Andrew Small of the German Marshall Fund.

The exchanges of messages in this direction follow each other. If on Friday Hanafi told Wu that his group “will never allow anyone to use Afghan soil to threaten China’s interests,” on Wednesday Wang Yi called on the militia to break with extremist groups and take action against them . “All parties must intensify the exchange of intelligence data and cooperation in border control, to arrest and eliminate terrorist groups that have infiltrated from Afghanistan,” said the Chinese minister.

Beijing, says Small, “doesn’t want the entry of militants and a permissive environment for them, for any group that might cause problems for China and its neighbors. And that includes a wide spectrum of organizations, including Pakistani Taliban groups.” In the expert’s opinion, the Government of Xi Jinping is also concerned, more than the common border – very narrow and in geographical conditions that make it very difficult to cross –, with the vulnerability of “Chinese objectives in neighboring countries and, in some cases, , the stability of neighboring states such as Pakistan. It also does not want a rogue state that operates under international sanctions, so it wants to ensure that an acceptable government emerges.” And anyway, “China doesn’t want to see itself drawn into active intervention, obviously not military, but not in other ways either. Too much political influence can make it an extremely visible goal.”

For its part, the Taliban hope that Beijing will provide them with the help they desperately need to get the country up and running, and diplomatic support that will avoid the isolation experienced by the group during its first stint in command of Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001. interview given to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica last week, spokesman for the Zabihullah Mujahid group called Beijing “our most important ally” and “an extraordinary opportunity for us because it is willing to invest and rebuild our country.”

“There are rich copper mines in the country that, thanks to the Chinese, will be able to return to activity and modernize. Furthermore, China is our gateway to markets around the world,” said the spokesman.

