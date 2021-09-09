China Says Games Companies Should Avoid Focus on Profits, Leads to Strong Selling of Industry Shares

(Bloomberg) — Chinese regulators have called on gaming companies, including Tencent and Netease, to discuss greater industry oversight and the need to cut profits, which has led to a strong sale of the industry’s shares.

Shares in Tencent, the country’s biggest games company, dipped 6.7%, close to the biggest drop since July, while smaller rival Netease shares lost 7.7%.

The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the National Administration of Press and Publication and two other agencies convened the meeting to communicate plans to step up supervision and begin to monitor illegal practices, according to the state agency. Xinhua news.

Last week, the government released new regulations for the industry, limiting the amount of time children can play video games to three hours a week.

Agencies said companies must comply with the new regulations and move away from the “lone focus of chasing profits” to prevent minors from becoming addicted to games. They must also remove “obscene and violent content” and avoid “harmful tendencies such as money worship and effeminacy.”

“Authorities have ordered companies and platforms to step up content analysis of their games,” Xinhua said. “Platforms must also resist unfair competition to avoid excessive market concentration or even monopolies in the sector.”

Shares in US-listed Chinese game companies weakened, with Bilibili’s share down 5.9%. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index fell 3.3%. Netease said in a statement that it will comply with regulations to avoid gaming addiction and will promote higher quality video games for minors.

“We believe in healthy gaming and take the physical and mental health of minors very seriously,” Tencent said in a statement. “We appreciate the guidance and instruction from the relevant regulators and will work hard to fully comply with all rules relating to youth gaming addiction and content regulation.”

